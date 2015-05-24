Cabin Category Starting from as low as… Double Triple Quad Spa Cabins Suites 9,995 7,495 N/A Balconies 6,775 4,970 4,060 Ocean Views 5,520 4,130 3,440 Interiors 5,225 3,935 3,295 Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities. Suites Spa 9,995 7,495 N/A Luxury 9,125 6,730 5,535 Executive 8,245 6,040 4,945 Deposits are $1,500/pax. Balconies Spa 6,775 4,970 4,060 Premium 6,620 4,865 N/A Upper Decks 5,740 4,275 3,545 Decks 6 – 8 5,075 3,840 3,195 Cove 4,640 3,540 2,995 Connecting cabins slightly higher. Ocean Views Spa 5,520 4,130 3,440 Double Bath 4,225 3,210 2,730 Standard 4,180 3,180 N/A Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax. Connecting cabins slightly higher. Interiors Spa 5,225 3,935 3,295 With Window 4,595 3,450 2,920 Standard 3,830 2,945 2,530 Value Priced 3,695 2,880 2,475 Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted. Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.

Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation