2020 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  

Cabin Category Starting from as low as…
Double Triple Quad
Spa Cabins Suites 9,995 7,495 N/A
Balconies 6,775 4,970 4,060
Ocean Views 5,520 4,130 3,440
Interiors 5,225 3,935 3,295
Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities.
Suites Spa 9,995 7,495 N/A
Luxury 9,125 6,730 5,535
Executive 8,245 6,040 4,945
Deposits are $1,500/pax.
Balconies Spa 6,775 4,970 4,060
Premium 6,620 4,865 N/A
Upper Decks 5,740 4,275 3,545
Decks 6 – 8 5,075 3,840 3,195
Cove 4,640 3,540 2,995
Connecting cabins slightly higher.
Ocean Views Spa 5,520 4,130 3,440
Double Bath 4,225 3,210 2,730
Standard 4,180 3,180 N/A
Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax.
Connecting cabins slightly higher.
Interiors Spa 5,225 3,935 3,295
With Window 4,595 3,450 2,920
Standard 3,830 2,945 2,530
Value Priced 3,695 2,880 2,475
Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted.
Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.

Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. 

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation

    • voyagestaff on said:

      Doris,

      Your email has been added to receive information about the 20th Anniversary Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage presented by Denny’s. Booking has not started yet and keep listening to the Tom Joyner Morning Show for more information in the meantime.

      Fantastic Voyage Staff –

  3. Jerry V Spence on said:

    What hotels in Miami will be available for Fantastic Voyage travelers prior to and after the voyage? Will parking be available while travelers are on the cruise?

