2020 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
|Cabin Category
|Starting from as low as…
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Spa Cabins
|Suites
|9,995
|7,495
|N/A
|Balconies
|6,775
|4,970
|4,060
|Ocean Views
|5,520
|4,130
|3,440
|Interiors
|5,225
|3,935
|3,295
|Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities.
|Suites
|Spa
|9,995
|7,495
|N/A
|Luxury
|9,125
|6,730
|5,535
|Executive
|8,245
|6,040
|4,945
|Deposits are $1,500/pax.
|Balconies
|Spa
|6,775
|4,970
|4,060
|Premium
|6,620
|4,865
|N/A
|Upper Decks
|5,740
|4,275
|3,545
|Decks 6 – 8
|5,075
|3,840
|3,195
|Cove
|4,640
|3,540
|2,995
|Ocean Views
|Spa
|5,520
|4,130
|3,440
|Double Bath
|4,225
|3,210
|2,730
|Standard
|4,180
|3,180
|N/A
|Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax.
|Connecting cabins slightly higher.
|Interiors
|Spa
|5,225
|3,935
|3,295
|With Window
|4,595
|3,450
|2,920
|Standard
|3,830
|2,945
|2,530
|Value Priced
|3,695
|2,880
|2,475
|Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted.
|Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.
Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.
Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.
*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.
**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation
113 thoughts on “Pricing”
Doriswd@bellsouth.net
Please send info on fv2019
Doris,
Your email has been added to receive information about the 20th Anniversary Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage presented by Denny’s. Booking has not started yet and keep listening to the Tom Joyner Morning Show for more information in the meantime.
Fantastic Voyage Staff –
Please email me when it is opened to book cabins for the 2019 TJMS Cruise. Thanks.
What hotels in Miami will be available for Fantastic Voyage travelers prior to and after the voyage? Will parking be available while travelers are on the cruise?
Single occupancy deposit is $1000.00. Where are the prices for the room for single occupancy located?
Can someone explain why there is a difference in the
cabin price and the published pricing list? I’m confused.