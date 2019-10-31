2020 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
|Cabin Category
|Starting from as low as…
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balconies
|Spa
|6,775
|4,970
|4,180
|Premium
|6,620
|SOLD OUT
|N/A
|Upper Decks
|5,740
|4,275
|3,545
|Decks 6 – 8
|5,075
|3,840
|3,195
|Cove
|4,640
|3,540
|2,995
|
|Connecting cabins slightly higher.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interiors
|Spa
|5,225
|3,935
|3,295
|With Window
|4,595
|3,450
|2,920
|Standard
|4,195
|3,195
|2,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ocean Views
|Double Bath
|4,375
|3,295
|2,795
|Standard
|SOLD OUT
|SOLD OUT
|N/A
|Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax.
|Connecting cabins slightly higher.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Spa Cabins
|Balconies
|6,775
|4,970
|4,180
|Interiors
|5,225
|3,935
|3,295
|
|
|
|
|Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suites
|Executive
|8,245
|6,040
|4,945
|Deposits are $1,500/pax.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted.
|Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.
Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.
Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.
*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.
**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation