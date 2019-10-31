Limited Availability - Multiple Decks Sold Out
Pricing

2020 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  

Cabin Category Starting from as low as…
Double Triple Quad
Balconies Spa 6,775 4,970 4,180
Premium 6,620 SOLD OUT N/A
Upper Decks 5,740 4,275 3,545
Decks 6 – 8 5,075 3,840 3,195
Cove 4,640 3,540 2,995
Connecting cabins slightly higher.
Interiors Spa 5,225 3,935 3,295
With Window 4,595 3,450 2,920
Standard 4,195 3,195 2,725
Ocean Views Double Bath 4,375 3,295 2,795
Standard SOLD OUT SOLD OUT N/A
Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax.
Connecting cabins slightly higher.
Spa Cabins Balconies 6,775 4,970 4,180
Interiors 5,225 3,935 3,295
Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities.
Suites Executive 8,245 6,040 4,945
Deposits are $1,500/pax.
pricing-fv
Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted.
Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.

Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. 

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation

