Cabin Category Starting from as low as… Double Triple Quad Balconies Spa 6,775 4,970 4,180 Premium 6,620 SOLD OUT N/A Upper Decks 5,740 4,275 3,545 Decks 6 – 8 5,075 3,840 3,195 Cove 4,640 3,540 2,995 Connecting cabins slightly higher. Interiors Spa 5,225 3,935 3,295 With Window 4,595 3,450 2,920 Standard 4,195 3,195 2,725 Ocean Views Double Bath 4,375 3,295 2,795 Standard SOLD OUT SOLD OUT N/A Some Ocean Views accommodate 5 passengers, starting at $2,500/pax. Connecting cabins slightly higher. Spa Cabins Balconies 6,775 4,970 4,180 Interiors 5,225 3,935 3,295 Passengers 1 & 2 have free access to spa facilities. Suites Executive 8,245 6,040 4,945 Deposits are $1,500/pax. Deposits are $500/pax, unless otherwise noted. Single Occupancy deposit is $1,000.

Payments are based on equal monthly installments between booking and Friday, February 14th, when all sums are due.

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation