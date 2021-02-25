Cruise Packages

Pricing
CALL 214-495-1963 for more details on the packages below. 

 

Mother and Daughter Package

  • Custom Badge with autograph area section
  • Spa Day for Two (2)
  • Celebrity Day Party Access on the Serenity Deck
  • $150 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)

Holiday at Sea Jingle Jam Christmas Package

  • VIP access to the pre-reception Jingle Jam Formal Ball (wear your green and red)
  • Special photo with Santa
  • Win Christmas dinner with (Tom/ Artist /etc.)
  • Holiday Themed Door Decorations
  • Secret Santa Gift from Tom (delivered before Christmas)
  • Opportunity to Make A Pledge on the Holiday Tree (Benefiting HBCU’s)

Breakfast Club Package

  • Special Limited Edition Breakfast Club T-shirt
  • Special seating area at the 2am Concerts

Big Baller Package

  • Custom Badge with autograph area
  • Exclusive Access to Serenity Deck Baller Day Party
  • Backstage Meet & Greet Access
  • Cheers Drink Package
  • Steakhouse Dinner Includes (two (2) drinks)
  • One (1) Complimentary Cruise  Photo
  • VIP Seating area in the Main Theatre
  • Cabin Door Decoration
  • $250 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)

Baller Package

  • Custom Badge with autograph area section
  • Exclusive Access to Baller Day Party on the Serenity Deck
  • Cheers Drink Package
  • VIP Seating Area in the Main Theatre
  • $150 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)

Huggy Lowdown & Chris Paul GoGo Package

  • Custom Badge with autograph area section
  • Access to DMV Day Party (Serenity Deck)
  • Choice of One (1) Cruise Ship Amenity
  • $100 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)

Everlasting Love Package

  • Celebrity Day Party Access – Serenity Deck
  • Couples Massage
  • One (1) Complimentary Cruise Photo
  • Steakhouse Dinner (Includes two (2) drinks)
  • Bouquet of Flowers on the cruise
  • Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with R & B Artist Tony Terry

