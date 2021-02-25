Cruise Packages

CALL 214-495-1963 for more details on the packages below.
Mother and Daughter Package
- Custom Badge with autograph area section
- Spa Day for Two (2)
- Celebrity Day Party Access on the Serenity Deck
- $150 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)
Holiday at Sea Jingle Jam Christmas Package
- VIP access to the pre-reception Jingle Jam Formal Ball (wear your green and red)
- Special photo with Santa
- Win Christmas dinner with (Tom/ Artist /etc.)
- Holiday Themed Door Decorations
- Secret Santa Gift from Tom (delivered before Christmas)
- Opportunity to Make A Pledge on the Holiday Tree (Benefiting HBCU’s)
Breakfast Club Package
- Special Limited Edition Breakfast Club T-shirt
- Special seating area at the 2am Concerts
Big Baller Package
- Custom Badge with autograph area
- Exclusive Access to Serenity Deck Baller Day Party
- Backstage Meet & Greet Access
- Cheers Drink Package
- Steakhouse Dinner Includes (two (2) drinks)
- One (1) Complimentary Cruise Photo
- VIP Seating area in the Main Theatre
- Cabin Door Decoration
- $250 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)
Baller Package
- Custom Badge with autograph area section
- Exclusive Access to Baller Day Party on the Serenity Deck
- Cheers Drink Package
- VIP Seating Area in the Main Theatre
- $150 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)
Huggy Lowdown & Chris Paul GoGo Package
- Custom Badge with autograph area section
- Access to DMV Day Party (Serenity Deck)
- Choice of One (1) Cruise Ship Amenity
- $100 Cruise Cash Credit (onboard usage only)
Everlasting Love Package
- Celebrity Day Party Access – Serenity Deck
- Couples Massage
- One (1) Complimentary Cruise Photo
- Steakhouse Dinner (Includes two (2) drinks)
- Bouquet of Flowers on the cruise
- Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with R & B Artist Tony Terry