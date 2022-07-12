Cabin Category Starting from as low as…

Double Triple Quad

Interiors Interior 3,598 2,882 2,524

Interior Club SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT

Club cabins are near the performance venues and may be noisy.

Promenade 4,323

Some interiors and promenades are connecting at slightly higher rates.

Double Triple Quad 5-Paxx 6-Paxx

Ocean Views Ocean Club View 4,198 3,282 2,824

Ocean View 4,323 3,365 2,887

Spacious Ocean View SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT

Spacious Panoramic Ocean View SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT

Ultra Spacious Ocean View 6,575 4,385 3,290 2,630 2,430

Some interiors are connecting at slightly higher rates.

Double Triple Quad

Balconies Balcony 4,898 3,748

Spacious Balcony 5,348 4,048 3,399

Some balconies are connecting and some connect to junior suites at slightly higher rates.

Double Triple Quad 5-Paxx 6-Paxx

Suites ($1500/pax deposit) Panoramic Suite ( No Balcony) 9,325 6,220 4,665 3,730 3,399

Junior Suite 7,948 6,015 4,949

Some junior suites are connecting and some connect to balconies

Grand Suite SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT

Owner’s Suite SOLD OUT SOLD OUT SOLD OUT