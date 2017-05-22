Frequently Asked Questions

Your cabin purchase benefits The Tom Joyner Foundation, and a portion of your cabin purchase may qualify as a charitable contribution. Please consult with your tax advisor for details.

Question: How do I submit a proposal to host an activity/fitness/seminar on the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise? Proposals must be submitted by using the following link: Click Here

March 28 – April 5, 2020 – Leaving from Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ports: Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), FL; San Juan, PR; St Kitts; St Marteen.

***DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS IS OCTOBER 25, 2019. REPLIES WILL BE SENT OUT NO LATER THAN JANUARY 17, 2020.

1.Question: What is the name of the Cruise Ship?

Answer: The Carnival Magic®

2. Question: What is included in the Cruise rate?

Answer: The price includes your stateroom, entertainment, meals (except in specialty restaurants), beverages (except soda and alcohol), gratuities, government taxes and fees, port charges and shuttle service between the airport and pier.

Port charges include but are not limited to: (i) taxes/fees assessed by governmental and other agencies; (ii) cost incidental to entering/leaving ports such as pilotage; (iii) costs incurred while in port.

The cruise vacation price does not include air transportation, shore excursions, telephone calls, Internet service, photographs, soda or alcoholic beverages, gratuities on drinks and in specialty restaurants, medical services, gift shop or souvenir purchases, beauty/barber/massage services and gambling/casino fees.

3. Question: Is airfare included in the cost of the cruise?

Answer: No, airline tickets are purchased separately and are not included in the price of the cruise.

4. Question: Into which airport should I fly?

Answer: Either the Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) are the choice airports for the 2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. Complimentary shuttles will be provided on March 28, 2020 and April 5, 2020 to and from the airport and Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale). Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport is closest in proximity to Port Everglades is about 4 miles or a 20-minute ride.

5. Question: When should I plan to arrive to and depart from for the cruise?

Answer: Arrival – Please plan to make your arrival on the date of sail no later than 12pm.

Departure- Due to potential weather issues, we recommend that you make flight reservations for after 1pm on the day of departure.

6. Question: Is transportation available from the airport to the pier? Do you need my flight itinerary?

Answer: Yes, we have planned for transportation from both the Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) to be available on the sail date for designated hours. More details will be sent out with your cruise documents and through guest communications leading up to the sail date.

7. Question: What types of payments will be accepted?

Answer: Credit cards (MasterCard, VISA, American Express, and Discover), personal check, cashier’s check, or money order.

8. Question: What happens if I am not able to make the cruise once I have paid?

Answer: Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance from a national insurer such as TravelGuard (800-826-4919, reference number 98362) (or type “travel insurance” into a search engine). We earn a nominal commission from TravelGuard sales. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking.

9. Question: What is accepted as valid proof of citizenship for a United States citizen?

Answer: A current passport is mandatory, as it will speed up your embarkation check-in as well as your debarkation formalities with government officials. A voter registration card or Social Security Card is not considered to be proof of citizenship. Visas are not required for U.S. citizens.

10. Question: Can I get Internet access aboard the ship?

Answer: There is Internet aboard the ship. Internet access is billed at rates established by Carnival. You can visit their website for correct rate information.

11. Question: How are onboard purchases charged?

Answer: Carnival accepts VISA, MasterCard, Discover®, American Express, Diner’s, JCB (Japanese Credit Bureau), Carnival MasterCard with FunPoints®, VISA and MasterCard Prepaid Gift Card and cash for a deposit on your account.

Sail & Sign is Carnival’s on board cashless credit program, which allows you to charge all your services, gratuities and purchases during your cruise to your stateroom. All locations on board will accept your Sail & Sign card for payment; the casino will also accept cash. A credit card or cash deposit is needed to establish your personal on board account.

12. Question: What if I need to cancel my trip?

Answer: Knowing that unforeseen situations may present themselves to our guests, we do offer a procedure for canceling your cruise. Cancellation requests must be received in writing. We make a great commitment to bringing such a luxurious cruise to our guests and, therefore, the deposit of $500 per person is non-refundable regardless of circumstances. However, the balance of your cruise commitment is refundable at declining percentages the closer to the sailing date (refer to the Fantastic Voyage website for specific percentages). In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Transfer, Cancellation, and Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation.

13. If I pay a deposit for the 2020 Fantastic Voyage waitlist, will it be refundable? If so, until when?

Any monies paid toward the 2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage are fully refundable until you select your cabin or June 30th, 2019, whichever occurs first – no restrictions!

14. Once I am on the waitlist for 2020, can I start making payments?

Yes. Your only obligation is the $500 deposit, but you can continue to make payments through February 15, 2020.