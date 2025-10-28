Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Source: C’est La Zee / The Hip Hop Museum

In the words of the Notorious B.I.G., “you never thought that hip hop would take it this far.” But at the Hip Hop Museum Gala, it was clear — hip hop hasn’t just gone far, it’s here to stay.

The star-studded Black Tie Event, “Building Hip Hop’s Forever Home,” was more than a fundraiser, it was a family reunion, a cultural statement, and a promise to the Bronx. Hosted by the incomparable Yo-Yo, the event honored the legends who built the movement and the next generation ready to carry it forward. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was in the building for Radio One to bring you the tea. Big Daddy Kane, 2 Chainz, DJ Red Alert, and Peter Gunz were some of the icons who pulled up.

A Celebration of Legends and Legacy

Slick Rick received the Storytelling Vanguard Award for crafting the narrative style that defines the genre. Fat Joe—forever the people’s champ—took home the People’s Champ Vanguard Award for staying true to his Bronx roots. Rising artist La Reezy accepted the Next Up Award, symbolizing hip hop’s future.

Love Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage? Get more! Join the Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The emotional high point came with a tribute to Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, who received the Legacy Award posthumously. His influence still reverberates through every R&B-hip hop fusion we hear today — from launching Mary J. Blige to mentoring Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Hip Hop Means So Much to So Many”

Rocky Bucano, the museum’s CEO, captured the night’s spirit:

“We’ve worked on this project for over 16 years, and we’re just excited that it’s finally heading to the finish line for next year when we open. Hip hop means so much to so many people around the world. It has become the most important art form… the art, the dance, the fashion — all these things that came out of hip hop represent global culture. And the significance of the museum being in the Bronx — listen, it’s coming home.”

That home will be a 55,000-square-foot world-class museum opening in Fall 2026 near Sedgwick Avenue hip hop’s birthplace. It will feature rare artifacts, interactive installations, and a 300-seat theater — a permanent space to preserve and celebrate the culture that changed the world.

Nas: “We Are All One Hip Hop Family”

Source: C’est La Zee / The Hip Hop Museum

One of the night’s biggest surprises was a special appearance from Nas, who summed up the museum’s mission with both humility and pride:

“They’re creating a world like no other. It starts with support. New York institutions like this, supporting our community, raising our community. This is where we’re from — New York to the whole world. The whole world will visit this museum. We are all one hip hop family.”

His words echoed through the room a reminder that while hip hop may have started in the Bronx, its influence knows no borders.

Real Talk from Peter Gunz and Yo-Yo

Peter Gunz, who grew up in the South Bronx, painted a vivid picture of hip hop’s roots:

“I grew up in the South Bronx, where hip hop was born… this culture inspired the world. Everything people do is around hip hop. We look at newscasts — they used to turn their nose up at us, and now they’re using our lingo.”

But Gunz didn’t hold back on the genre’s current state:

“It’s a big problem. Back then, we were free to spit anything. Now it’s controlled. They’re capitalizing off young brothers fighting and snitching on themselves. Disgusting. And too many are getting ripped off.”

Source: C’est La Zee / The Hip Hop Museum

Meanwhile, Yo-Yo reflected on how the tone of female rap has evolved and what mentorship still means:

“We did it our way. It was very positive back in the day. We tried to empower, but I think our young sisters are still powerful and beautiful, they just still need mentors.”

Culture, Consciousness, and the Call to Action

Scholar Dr. Michael Eric Dyson reminded the audience that hip hop has always been about consciousness and resistance, urging everyone to stay engaged against what he called “the fascism of the Trump regime.”

From the red carpet to the raised glasses, the night radiated unity and purpose — a culture built on rhythm, resilience, and respect.

Building Hip Hop’s Forever Home

Supported by sponsors like Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Reservoir Media, proceeds from the gala will fund the museum’s completion.

“If your business touches the culture, this is the moment to invest in the home that safeguards its history and powers its future,” Bucano emphasized.

From Bronx block parties to Wall Street black-tie galas, hip hop’s story has come full circle. And as the beats, bars, and memories find their forever home, one truth remains undeniable hip hop isn’t going anywhere.

“people around the world. It has become the most important art form, not just the music side, but the art, the dance, the fashion. All these things that came out of hip hop are what represents the global culture of hip hop and the significance of the museum being in the Bronx. Listen, it’s coming home. The Bronx is where hip hop starts, and now it’s coming home.”

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya and C’est La Zee for The Hip Hop Museum. Check out Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow heron Facebook and Instagram.

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World was originally published on blackamericaweb.com