Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 10, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

A Major Political Victory Making Waves A major political victory is making waves in Georgia. Democrat Dr. Alicia Johnson has made history as the first Black woman elected to a statewide office in the state. She secured a seat on the Public Service Commission, defeating Republican Tim Echols with an impressive 62% of the vote. This win is significant, as it marks the first time in 22 years that two Democrats will serve on the energy-regulating commission. In her victory speech, Dr. Johnson dedicated her win to every person struggling with high utility bills, promising to be a fierce advocate for fair and affordable energy for all Georgians.

Schedule Changes for Travelers Travelers should be aware of major schedule changes. As the government shutdown extends into its 40th day, the U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered airlines to cut their flight schedules by 10% at 40 major airports. This measure is intended to relieve the pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers who are dealing with fatigue. If your flight gets canceled, you are entitled to a refund or a free rebooking. Many airlines are also waiving change fees to accommodate affected passengers.

Ministry Monday For Ministry Monday, Willie Mae McIver delivered a timely message about gratitude. She reminds us that Thanksgiving is more than just a single holiday; it should be a daily practice of giving thanks to God, the source of every blessing. McIver encourages everyone to recognize that all good things in life are a result of His grace, mercy, and forgiveness. This season, she urges us to feast not only on food but also on a spirit of thankfulness that lasts throughout the entire year.