Black Celebrity Birthdays in March: Icons You Should Know

March is here! With it comes a new season and a lineup of legendary Black excellence celebrating their birthdays this month! Whether they've help shape the culture or inspired audiences by dominating their craft, these March-born trailblazers make their birth month one to remember. So, while the world welcomes the first signs of spring we're celebrating the icons who prove that being born in March is truly something special.

March 1 Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o, born March 1, 1983, in Mexico City, is a Kenyan-Mexican actress celebrated for her versatility and advocacy. Raised in Kenya, she studied at Hampshire College and earned an MFA from Yale School of Drama. Her breakout role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave (2013) earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Known for roles in Black Panther, Us, and Star Wars, she also shines on stage, earning a Tony nomination for Eclipsed. Beyond acting, Lupita is an author, activist, and a voice for diversity and empowerment.

March 2 Clifford Smith Jr. AKA Method Man

Clifford Smith Jr., known as Method Man, is a celebrated rapper, actor, and producer born on March 2, 1971, in Hempstead, New York. A founding member of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan, he gained fame for his lyrical prowess and solo debut album Tical (1994), which earned a Grammy for the hit "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By." Beyond music, Method Man has showcased his acting talent in films like How High and TV series such as The Wire and Power Book II: Ghost.

Reggie Bush Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Reggie Bush, born March 2, 1985, in Spring Valley, California, is a former NFL running back and college football legend. A standout at USC, he won the 2005 Heisman Trophy and led the Trojans to two national championships. Drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Bush became a dynamic playmaker, earning a Super Bowl XLIV title in 2010. Over his career, he played for teams like the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions before retiring in 2017. Post-football, Bush transitioned to broadcasting and remains a celebrated figure in sports.

March 4 K. Michelle

Kimberly Michelle Pate, known as K. Michelle, is an acclaimed American singer, songwriter, and television personality born on March 4, 1982, in Memphis, Tennessee. A classically trained musician, she rose to fame through her appearances on VH1's Love & Hip Hop series. Her debut album, Rebellious Soul, topped R&B charts, showcasing her powerful voice and emotional storytelling. Over the years, K. Michelle has released multiple successful albums, earning accolades like a Soul Train Music Award. Recently, she transitioned to country music, fulfilling a lifelong dream while continuing to captivate audiences.

Bobbi Kristina Brown Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty Bobbi Kristina Brown (March 4, 1993 – July 26, 2015) was the only child of music legends Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Born in Livingston, New Jersey, she grew up in the spotlight, appearing on reality TV and performing alongside her mother. Bobbi Kristina aspired to follow in her parents’ footsteps as a singer and actress. Tragically, her life mirrored her mother’s, as she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. After six months in a coma, she passed away at just 22, leaving behind a legacy of talent and heartbreak.

March 5 Michael Irvin Source: Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos / Getty Michael Irvin, born March 5, 1966, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. Known as “The Playmaker,” Irvin was a key figure in the Cowboys’ dominance during the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls alongside Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. A University of Miami standout, he set records before being drafted in 1988. Post-retirement, Irvin became a sports commentator and actor, continuing his influence in football and entertainment. His legacy includes induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor and the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

March 6 Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is more than just an NBA legend; he is a cultural icon whose influence extends far beyond the basketball court. Dominating the game with four championships, his larger-than-life personality and charisma made him a global fan favorite. After his storied career, Shaq successfully transitioned into a respected businessman, dedicated philanthropist, and beloved entertainer. From the boardroom to community events, his impact is felt everywhere. Shaq's journey is a powerful example of leveraging stardom to create a lasting legacy of success and empowerment that continues to inspire people worldwide.

March 6 D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley is a comedy legend who empowers our community through laughter and sharp truth. As a trailblazing comedian, actor, and author, he first captured our hearts as one of the iconic Original Kings of Comedy. Today, he keeps us culturally connected as the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, 'The D.L. Hughley Show.' He seamlessly blends rich humor with insightful commentary, tackling the vital issues that matter to us most. His powerful, authentic voice makes him much more than an entertainer; he is an essential cultural commentator.

March 7 Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is a trailblazing force in comedy, celebrated for her sharp wit and fearless commentary. As an Emmy-winning writer for "The Chris Rock Show," she quickly established her powerful voice. Sykes has captured our attention with unforgettable roles in shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Upshaws," and brought characters to life in popular animated films. Beyond her on-screen success, she is a dedicated advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. By masterfully blending humor with insightful cultural critique, Wanda Sykes stands as a beloved and impactful figure, continually empowering and entertaining audiences worldwide.

Brandon T. Jackson Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty Brandon T. Jackson is a standout talent whose dynamic energy continues to celebrate and empower our community. Breaking out in culturally resonant films like Roll Bounce, Tropic Thunder, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, he effortlessly blends rich humor with authentic charisma. Beyond his iconic on-screen roles, Jackson connects deeply with audiences everywhere through his sharp stand-up comedy and engaging hosting gigs. We celebrate his remarkable versatility, as he seamlessly shifts between laugh-out-loud comedic moments and compelling dramatic performances. Jackson’s culturally connected voice makes him a celebrated, multifaceted force in the entertainment industry.

March 8 Boris Kodjoe Source: Kris Connor / Getty Boris Kodjoe is a celebrated actor whose international appeal and undeniable charisma have made him a powerful presence in entertainment. He first captured our attention with his breakout role in the hit series Soul Food, and has continued to shine in culturally significant films like Love & Basketball and action blockbusters like Resident Evil: Afterlife. We celebrate his versatility, from his dramatic work on Station 19 to his hilarious self-portrayal on Real Husbands of Hollywood. RELATED STORY: ‘Rubbing Your Skin To See If It’s Real’: Boris Kodjoe Talks Dealing With Racism As A Child In Germany

March 9 Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss Source: Courtesy / BET Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, is an American entertainer whose career began after being discovered by Snoop Dogg at a young age. He gained early fame with his debut rap album, Beware of Dog, which garnered widespread attention. As he matured, Moss expanded his career into acting, appearing in films such as Like Mike and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Beyond music and movies, he also served as a host on BET’s popular show 106 & Park, showcasing his versatility across entertainment platforms. RELATED STORY: Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

March 10 Timbaland

Timothy Zachery Mosley better known as Timbaland stands as a legendary music producer, rapper, and songwriter who fundamentally shaped modern hip-hop and R&B. With an innovative production style, he pioneered unique beats and syncopated sounds that completely redefined the industry. His groundbreaking work alongside cultural icons like Aaliyah and Missy Elliott empowered a new generation of diverse artists, while his collaborations with Justin Timberlake resulted in massive crossover hits. Consistently culturally connected, Timbaland's unmatched ear for rhythm has produced decades of iconic music.

March 11 LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett captured our hearts as an original member of the iconic group Destiny's Child, she quickly proved her individual star power. LeToya launched a phenomenal solo career, delivering massive R&B hits like "Torn" that continue to resonate within our community today. Seamlessly transitioning into acting, she brings authentic, diverse representation to our screens through powerful roles in television and film.

March 13 Common Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Common is a Grammy and Academy Award-winning rapper, actor, and activist known for his versatile artistry and commitment to social issues. He has made a significant impact in hip-hop with influential albums such as Like Water for Chocolate and Be. Beyond music, Common has taken on diverse acting roles in films like Selma and John Wick: Chapter 2. He is also recognized for his ongoing advocacy for social justice, using his platform to address community issues and support change. His career spans music, film, and activism, reflecting a wide-ranging influence on culture and society. RELATE STORY: PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

March 14 Simone Biles

Simone Biles is a historic gymnast and one of the most decorated athletes in gymnastics history. With a record-breaking collection of Olympic and World Championship medals, she has continuously redefined the sport by executing groundbreaking, original skills. Beyond her athletic dominance, Biles serves as an empowering role model for diverse communities worldwide. Her culturally connected voice and courageous advocacy for mental health awareness have sparked vital conversations, prioritizing well-being over immense pressure. By sharing her inclusive journey, Biles champions authenticity and resilience, inspiring future generations to break barriers and excel both inside and outside the gym.

Steph Curry

Steph Curry is a celebrated cultural icon who revolutionized basketball with his exceptional talent. As the leader of the Golden State Warriors, he has earned multiple NBA championships and MVP awards, reshaping how the game is played with his incredible three-point shooting. We celebrate his on-court dominance and his off-court contributions, where he uses his platform for philanthropic work and community empowerment. A true trailblazer, Curry's culturally connected influence extends far beyond the court, inspiring millions and setting a new standard for athletes everywhere.

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a highly influential music producer, composer, and arranger whose career spanned more than seven decades. He collaborated with artists such as Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Michael Jackson, notably producing Jackson's album Thriller. In addition to his work in music, Jones made significant contributions to film and television, including producing The Color Purple and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He passed away at age 91 in 2024. His work has had a lasting impact on the music and entertainment industry.

March 16 Jhene Aiko

Jhené Aiko is a highly influential R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer who first entered the music scene contributing vocals for the group B2K. She later empowered her own diverse voice, launching an inclusive journey into alternative R&B with her breakthrough 2011 mixtape, Sailing Soul(s). Culturally connected to her community, Aiko released critically acclaimed albums like Souled Out and Chilombo, earning multiple Grammy nominations. Through dynamic collaborations with artists like Big Sean and Childish Gambino, she continues to celebrate emotive, innovative sounds, cementing her legacy as a true pioneer in modern music.

March 17 Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton is a Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and television personality whose powerful voice and dynamic presence have made her a cultural force. She began her career with her sisters in the R&B group The Braxtons before launching a successful solo career with albums like the acclaimed Love and War. A true television icon, she connected with audiences through the hit reality series Braxton Family Values and as a co-host on The Real. In 2019, she won Celebrity Big Brother, further cementing her status as a beloved and multifaceted entertainer.

Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole remains a true cultural icon who used his platform to empower the African American community and champion civil rights. Starting as a talented jazz pianist, he transitioned into a legendary singer, gifting the world timeless hits like "Unforgettable" and "Mona Lisa." In an era of deep division, he broke barriers with his groundbreaking national television show, taking an inclusive journey that brought diverse audiences together. Though we lost him to lung cancer at age 45 in 1965, we culturally connect with and celebrate his enduring legacy and empowering voice in music history every day.

March 17 Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, is a trailblazing force in entertainment. Rising to fame in the late 1980s as a rapper, she broke barriers with her empowering lyrics and became one of hip-hop's first female stars. Her talents expanded into acting, earning acclaim for roles in Living Single, Chicago (which garnered her an Oscar nomination), and The Equalizer. A singer, producer, and entrepreneur, Latifah's versatility has made her a cultural icon, inspiring generations with her artistry and advocacy.

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams is a true multi-hyphenate talent who has excelled in music, acting, and beyond. She first made history in 1983 as the first African American Miss America, showcasing her grace and resilience. Transitioning into entertainment, Williams became a Grammy-nominated singer with hits like "Save the Best for Last" and a celebrated actress in films like Soul Food and TV shows like Ugly Betty.

March 20 Spike Lee

Spike Lee is a visionary filmmaker and cultural icon whose work has redefined storytelling in cinema. Bursting onto the scene with She's Gotta Have It (1986), Lee became known for his bold, socially conscious films like Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and BlacKkKlansman, which earned him an Academy Award. As a director, writer, and producer, he has fearlessly tackled issues of race, identity, and justice, cementing his legacy as a pioneer in independent filmmaking and a powerful voice in American culture.

Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson is a talented actress whose career spans over two decades, making her a familiar face in television. Known for her ageless beauty and versatility, she has appeared in iconic shows like Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Pretty Little Liars. More recently, she's earned critical acclaim for her role as Darla in the award-winning series Queen Sugar. With her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role, Lawson continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place in Hollywood.

March 21 Diggy Simmons

Diggy Simmons is a multi-talented artist who has made his mark in music, acting, and fashion. Rising to fame on the reality show Run's House as the son of hip-hop legend Rev Run, Diggy carved his own path with his debut album Unexpected Arrival and a series of successful mixtapes. As an actor, he's best known for his role as Doug Edwards on the hit series Grown-ish. With his charisma, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

March 22 Keegan Michael Key Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Keegan-Michael Key is a comedic powerhouse and versatile performer who has left an indelible mark on entertainment. Best known as one half of the iconic sketch comedy duo Key & Peele, he gained widespread acclaim for his sharp wit, impeccable timing, and unforgettable characters. Beyond comedy, Key has showcased his range in films like The Prom and Dolemite Is My Name, as well as voice roles in hits like Toy Story 4.

March 23 Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is a basketball superstar known for his dazzling skills and dynamic presence on the court. A seven-time NBA All-Star and NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving's ball-handling, scoring ability, and clutch performances have made him one of the league's most electrifying players. Beyond basketball, he's a philanthropist, advocate, and creative force, exploring filmmaking and activism. Whether leading his team or inspiring off the court.

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a multifaceted entrepreneur, chef, author, and television personality who has built an impressive career beyond the spotlight of her NBA superstar husband, Stephen Curry. Known for her culinary expertise, she's authored bestselling cookbooks, hosted cooking shows, and launched her own lifestyle brand. Ayesha is also a passionate advocate for family, health, and community, co-founding the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan, known as the "Queen of Funk," is a legendary singer and songwriter whose powerful voice and dynamic stage presence have defined generations of music. Rising to fame as the lead singer of Rufus, she delivered timeless hits like "Tell Me Something Good" before launching a successful solo career with classics like "Ain't Nobody" and "I'm Every Woman." With 10 Grammy Awards and a career spanning over five decades, Chaka Khan remains an icon, celebrated for her influence on R&B, funk, and soul music worldwide.

March 25 Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," was a musical legend whose voice defined an era. With timeless hits like "Respect," "Natural Woman," and "Chain of Fools," she became a symbol of empowerment and artistry. Over her six-decade career, Franklin earned 18 Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a place as the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her passing in 2018 marked the end of an extraordinary life, but her legacy continues to inspire and resonate across generations.

Big Sean

Big Sean, born Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, is a chart-topping rapper and songwriter known for his clever wordplay and introspective lyrics. Rising to fame under Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label, he delivered hits like "Blessings," "I Don't F*** With You," and "Bounce Back." With multiple platinum albums and Grammy nominations, Big Sean has solidified his place in hip-hop. Beyond music, he's a philanthropist, founding the Sean Anderson Foundation to support youth and education.

Lark Voorhies

Lark Voorhies is an actress and singer best known for her iconic role as Lisa Turtle on the beloved sitcom Saved by the Bell. With her charm and comedic timing, she became a fan favorite and a trailblazer as one of the few Black actresses in a leading role on a mainstream teen series during the 1990s. Beyond acting, Voorhies has explored music and writing, showcasing her creative versatility.

Juvenile

Juvenile, born Terius Gray, is a legendary rapper and a cornerstone of Southern hip-hop. Hailing from New Orleans, he rose to fame as a key member of Cash Money Records, delivering iconic hits like "Back That Azz Up," "Ha," and "Slow Motion." His 1998 album 400 Degreez became a cultural phenomenon, solidifying his place in hip-hop history. Known for his distinctive flow and storytelling, Juvenile played a pivotal role in bringing Southern rap to the mainstream.

March 26 Diana Ross

Diana Ross is a music and entertainment icon whose career has spanned over six decades. Rising to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, she helped define the Motown sound with timeless hits like "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love." As a solo artist, Ross continued her reign with classics like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "Endless Love." Beyond music, she's a Golden Globe-winning actress and a trailblazer who broke barriers for Black women in entertainment. With countless awards and a legacy of elegance, talent, and influence, Diana Ross remains a global legend.

March 27 Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a global music icon, celebrated for her extraordinary vocal range, songwriting talent, and record-breaking career. Known as the "Songbird Supreme," she has delivered timeless hits like "Vision of Love," "Hero," "We Belong Together

March 30 Richard Sherman Source: Quinn Harris / Getty Richard Sherman is a former NFL cornerback and one of the most dominant defensive players of his era. Known for his intelligence, physicality, and trash-talking prowess, Sherman rose to fame as a key member of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense. He played a pivotal role in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory and earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors during his career. Off the field, Sherman is a Stanford graduate, philanthropist, and advocate for education and community development. RELATED STORY: 15 Heated Confrontations Between Athletes and Sports Reporters

MC Hammer Source: Variety / Getty MC Hammer, born Stanley Kirk Burrell, is a hip-hop legend and pop culture icon who took the world by storm in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Known for his flashy style, energetic performances, and unforgettable dance moves, Hammer became a household name with hits like “U Can’t Touch This” and “2 Legit 2 Quit.” His album Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ’Em was a groundbreaking success, becoming one of the best-selling rap albums of all time. Beyond music, Hammer has dabbled in entrepreneurship, tech, and philanthropy, leaving a lasting impact on both the music industry and popular culture. RELATED STORY: Rappers Who Served in the Military: Hip-Hop’s Real-Life Veterans

March 31 Shawty Lo Source: Julia Beverly / Getty Shawty Lo, born Carlos Walker, was a rapper and hip-hop artist who made a significant impact on the Atlanta music scene. As a founding member of the group D4L, he helped popularize the snap music movement with the hit “Laffy Taffy.” Shawty Lo also found success as a solo artist with tracks like “Dey Know,” showcasing his unique style and charisma. Tragically, Shawty Lo passed away in a car accident in 2016, leaving behind a legacy as a pioneer of Atlanta’s hip-hop culture and a beloved figure in the rap community. His influence continues to be felt in the music world. RELATED STORY: Rapper Shawty Lo’s Cause Of Death Revealed