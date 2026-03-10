True Crime Podcast 'For My Man' Joins Urban One’s Podcast Network

The podcast adapts TV One's hit show, bringing raw, emotional true crime stories of women who crossed lines for love.

It highlights the growing number of women in the criminal justice system and the complicated relationships behind their choices.

The podcast offers new commentary and analysis, aiming to spark conversations about loyalty, manipulation, and unhealthy relationships.

Urban One Podcast Network is expanding its true crime lineup with For My Man, a new audio series adapted from TV One’s original hit show. Known for its raw, emotional storytelling, For My Man brings listeners inside the real stories of women who crossed unimaginable lines, all in the name of love.

The series explores a side of true crime that’s often overlooked. When these women said they would “do anything” for the men they loved, that devotion pushed them into dangerous territory. Some acted as informants to protect a partner. Others turned on their own families under the influence of controlling boyfriends. A few became entangled in violent crimes that spiraled far beyond anything they imagined. Together, their stories highlight the growing number of women entering the criminal justice system and the complicated relationships that shaped their choices.

Originally airing on TV One, the podcast brings back the most captivating moments from the show, enhanced with new commentary and a thoughtful perspective from hosts Jahi Whitehead, a seasoned voice in audio storytelling, and Krystal S., a Data & Analytics expert who adds depth, context, and a sharp analytical lens.

The podcast is executive produced by longtime true crime fan and marketing executive Kedeesha Campbell, who is leading the effort to reintroduce the series to podcast audiences. Campbell brings a deep understanding of what today’s listeners connect with — and why these stories still resonate years later.

“I’m truly proud of it, and we can only keep growing and getting better. Transitioning from TV to podcast gave us space to slow down and really sit with these stories. Podcast listeners are different; they lean in. They’re with you in the car, at the gym, or late at night when everything’s quiet. Bringing these stories into that kind of personal space feels powerful. It’s allowed us to grow in a new way without losing the heart of what made the show connect in the first place.” – Kedeesha Campbell

This adaptation aims to offer more than just a retelling. It opens the door to conversations about loyalty, manipulation, and the emotional grip of unhealthy relationships. At its core, For My Man is a reminder that behind every headline is a complicated, deeply human story.

The First Three Episodes Include:

Episode 1 – A young woman escaping a troubled past finds comfort in the wrong person, pulling her into a dangerous world she never expected. Listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or more

Episode 2 – A passionate relationship takes a dark turn when a couple’s money troubles spark a risky plan for payback. Listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or more

Episode 3 – A generous woman falls for someone with mounting secrets — and one desperate decision puts everything on the line. Listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or more

New episodes of For My Man will be available every Monday on the Urban One Podcast Network , Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and all major podcast platforms.

