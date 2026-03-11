Exclusive: Amber Shana Williams, ‘The Chosen’ And ‘Glorify’

✕

As a new season springs on us, you might be looking for some last-minute television shows to binge-watch before officially being outside again. Have you tried Jesus?

All jokes aside, the story of our savior is streaming in all its glory (and drama!) by way of the hit series, The Chosen. Currently preparing for its sixth season, one that’s sure to be gripping as it finally depicts the bone-chilling details of His crucification, The Chosen has amassed a worldwide audience since its Christmas Eve debut back in 2017. In the near-decade since, the show has built up an estimated audience of over 280 million — a third of that demographic is said to actually be considered non-religious. Sure, the everyday Christian could be expected to be an avid viewer, but what could be the attracting factor that brings in viewership from non-churchgoers or, dare we say it, non-believers in general?

If you had to ask us, the proof is in the production. Theatrical cinematography is at the forefront of what makes it such a treat on the eyes, but the top-notch acting from all involved is what is truly keeping the lights on. However, there’s one standout actress in specific who caught our attention from her start in Season 1 as a guest role to becoming recurring in Season 2 and finally part of the main cast from Season 3 onwards.

We’re talking about the story of Tamar, depicted with grace by talented actress Amber Shana Williams. Take a look below to get a peak at her greatness:

Amber is sensational portraying the powerful and regal Tamar, not to mention being one of the sole sisters on the main cast. Thankfully she represents not only for us but with respect to believers in His name. In our exclusive conversation with her, the beauty queen gave us a breakdown of how she approaches the character, the impact its had on women who look like her and what it meant personally as an actress to rise in the ranks within the series from season to season.

As you can see below based on the camaraderie with her co-stars during a recent press run, The Chosen has a shining star with the addition of Amber Shana Williams as Tamar.

Of course, that’s not the only way Amber is helping to spread His word. She’s also entered a real-life partnership with Glorify, the top-rated Christian devotional and prayer app, by providing aspirational prayers and notes of light that both fans of The Chosen and casual users can appreciate on the daily. Talk about doing the work!

Overall, we can’t wait to see what Amber brings to the character of Tamar in the high-anticipated Season 6 of The Chosen coming this fall, in addition to the aspiration she spreading via Glorify.

What else would you expect though from a Black Queen with this much talent and grace?

Mike Kubeisy

Watch the full BAW Exclusive with Amber Shana Williams below as she gives us the rundown on The Chosen and what she hopes to accomplish by providing praise straight through the Glorify app:

Exclusive: Amber Shana Williams, ‘The Chosen’ And ‘Glorify' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com