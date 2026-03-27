15 Mariah Carey Deep Cuts and B-Sides Playlist

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Mariah Carey’s “Lambily” fanbase is loud for a reason, and it’s not just because we all scream “high note!” every five seconds. Her hits are legendary, sure. But the real flex? The deep cuts and B-sides that live on our secret playlists and in our group chats. These songs are the ones that make you say, “Oh, you really listen to Mariah.”

Dig a little past the radio singles and you hear a different side of her. She’s experimenting, storytelling, and stacking vocals like only she can. That’s the kind of long-game artistry that absolutely deserves a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame moment.

So instead of running back “Fantasy” for the millionth time, let’s show some love to the hidden gems. Here are 15 Mariah Carey deep cuts and B-sides that make the Rock Hall case feel like a no-brainer.