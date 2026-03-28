Sneak Treat: Nike's 5 Best Releases For Air Max Day 2026

Nike

Every year on March 26, sneakerheads globally join in on the celebration of Air Max Day.

In addition to being the official anniversary of the inaugural Air Max 1 silhouette, 3/26 also holds significance for being the day Nike aired its then-controversial “Revolution” ad — during a commercial break from The Cosby Show no less! — with a semi-unauthorized back-track of The Beatles’ hit song of the same name released two decades prior.

Let’s just say it was the Wild Wild West back in the ’80s when it came to music sampling!

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Those who’ve done their research know how that story ended up, which includes a failed lawsuit and a smart business move by the one and only Michael Jackson. Yet and still, early controversy didn’t stop Air Max in the least bit from becoming one of the go-to athletic shoe lines in the industry, a status it still holds almost four decades later. In addition to the Air Max 1, standout releases that have become fan-favorites include the Air Max 90 (1990), Air Max 95 (1995), Air Max 97 (1997) and Air Max Plus (1998), with more recent highlights also being the Air VaporMax (2017), Air Max 720 (2018) and Air Max DN (2024).

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As The Swoosh also used the day to announce the Air Works program for research, design and overall development, it looks like we might just be seeing a whole new wave of Air Max in the very near future. Lace up, folks!

As we reflect on the past, it only made us excited for the future. Thankfully Nike didn’t rest too much on nostalgia for 2026, and decided to drop some heat in the form of eclectic new colorways, clever collaborations and even a brand new addition to the family.

Air Max Day 2026 may be over, but the hunt for new grails has only begun. We’re just here to point you in the right direction.

Keep scrolling for our Air Max Day 2026 recap of the 3/26 sneaker releases worth adding to your Nike collection:

1. Nike Air Liquid Max

“GREEN APPLE”

Color: Black/Chrome/Green Apple/Volt/Radiant Green/Clear

$230 USD