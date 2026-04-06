B-Side Bangers: Quincy Jones

Jim McCrary

Music fan everywhere will once again be getting an illuminating look into the life of Michael Jackson, universally recognized as the King of Pop, with the new biographical film aptly titled Michael.

With Lionsgate at the helm, a budget estimated at $150 million, a noted director attached with Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and the title role being portrayed by MJ’s own nephew, rising star Jaafar Jackson, it’s safe to say this one is a must-watch feature. Other notable depictions will be Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long back on the big screen as Katherine Jackson and rising actor Kendrick Sampson playing the equally iconic Quincy Jones.

For as much as we give Michael, and rightfully so, there are no words that can sum up how much Quincy Jones has meant to the foundation of music production. Decades before anyone would know what a Moonwalk was or what it means to “don’t stop ’til you get enough,” Jones was shaping a jazz movement that would revolutionize the genre.

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Those who treated themselves to The Legacy of Quincy Jones box set released back in November 2025 know exactly what we’re talking about.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson

The extensive collectors set, released to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death on November 3, 2024, does an amazing job at showcasing the decades upon decades of his top level musical output. Instrumentation meant just as much as the lyrical content, with some of the greatest saxophonists, trumpeters, orchestras and big bands at his collaborative grasp. That’s not even considering his stint in composing soundtracks for movies, which in many cases gave the film its memorable quality. In short, to understand Quincy’s full discography is to truly understand a root to some of your favorite artists. For the amazing work he did in reshaping Michael’s sound on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad — what a run! — there’s just so much worth exploring in his own production vault.

In this special set of “B-Side Bangers” that we’ll be dropping for “Michael Mondays,” leading up to the release of Michael in theaters on April 24, take an extensive look into the deep cuts of Quincy Jones. Dating back to the late 1950s and even extending into the 2000s, you will hear what it really means to be a soul bossa nova.

Bob Parent

Keep scrolling for our Michael Mondays edition of “B-Side Bangers” with deep cuts by MJ’s greatest collaborator, Quincy Jones. Be sure to see their story on the big screen when Michael hits theaters on April 24:

1. “Pogo Stick” (1955)

Album: Jazz Abroad (by Roy Haynes and Quincy Jones)