TANK I Deserve Package
|I Deserve Swag bag
|Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
|$100 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
|Free Wi-Fi
|One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 I Deserve TANK t-shirt
*Available for all categories of cabins purchased
BIG BALLER Package
|Custom Badge with Lanyard
|Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
|Special VIP Entrance Area (Main Theatre and Pool Deck)
|One (1) Photo Gift Voucher (8×10)
|Assigned VIP Seating in the Main Theatre Shows and an assigned area on the Pool Deck (Arrival Time Restrictions Apply)
|Custom Cabin Door Decoration
|Big Baller Specialty Chalice
|$200 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
|One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 BIG Baller t-shirt
*Available for Balcony and higher cabin categories only.
BALLER Package
|Custom Badge with Lanyard
|Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
|One (1) Photo Gift Voucher
|Assigned VIP Seating in the Main Theatre Shows (Arrival Time Restrictions Apply)
|Custom Cabin Door Decoration and Baller Specialty Chalice
|$100 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
|One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 Baller t-shirt
*Available for Oceanview and above categories only.
BOOK TODAY by calling Call (214) 495-1963
*All itineraries, dates and times, vessel, ports, artists, performers, appearances, locations, etc. are subject to change without notice.
**Consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation.