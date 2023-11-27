00days
00hours
00minutes
00seconds

This countdown has been ended already!

Fantastic Voyage 2024 Cruise Packages

TANK I Deserve Package

I Deserve Swag bag
Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
$100 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
Free Wi-Fi
One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 I Deserve TANK t-shirt

*Available for all categories of cabins purchased

BIG BALLER Package

Custom Badge with Lanyard
Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
Special VIP Entrance Area (Main Theatre and Pool Deck)
One (1) Photo Gift Voucher (8×10)
Assigned VIP Seating in the Main Theatre Shows and an assigned area on the Pool Deck (Arrival Time Restrictions Apply)
Custom Cabin Door Decoration
Big Baller Specialty Chalice
$200 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 BIG Baller t-shirt

*Available for Balcony and higher cabin categories only.

BALLER Package

Custom Badge with Lanyard
Exclusive access to the Celebrity VIP Party
One (1) Photo Gift Voucher
Assigned VIP Seating in the Main Theatre Shows (Arrival Time Restrictions Apply)
Custom Cabin Door Decoration and Baller Specialty Chalice
$100 Cruise Onboard Cabin Credit (Onboard Usage Only)
One (1) specialty Fantastic Voyage 2024 Baller t-shirt

*Available for Oceanview and above categories only.

BOOK TODAY by calling Call (214) 495-1963

*All itineraries, dates and times, vessel, ports, artists, performers, appearances, locations, etc. are subject to change without notice.

**Consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation.