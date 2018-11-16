Everything you want to know about the

2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Saturday, March 28th – Sunday, April 5th

Sailing for 8 days from Ft. Lauderdale aboard the Carnival Magic

St. Kitts | St. Maarten | San Juan

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

I’m a booked guest on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage. While I’m on-board, will I have the opportunity to reserve a cabin for 2020?

Guests aboard our 2019 sailing will have the earliest opportunity to reserve a cabin on the 2020 Voyage, provided that you book and make a deposit on-board during our designated reservation period. You do not need to sign up for the 2020 waitlist if you reserve on-board. You will not be able to reserve cabins for family/friends who are not sailing in 2019.

I’m still on the 2019 waitlist. Will I automatically be placed on the waitlist for 2020?

If you are interested in the 2020 sailing, a new and separate sign-up is required. The 2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage will sail for 8 days, from a different departure city, with different dates and different ports. With so much change, we recognize that not everyone on the current waitlist may want or be available to join us for 2020. You can get on the 2020 waitlist by clicking here or calling our representatives at 972-980-SAIL to put down your $500 deposit.

I’m not sailing in 2019, I am not on the 2019 waitlist, but I’m interested in the 2020 sailing. What do I do?

You can get on the 2020 waitlist by clicking here or calling our representatives at 972-980-SAIL to put down your $500 deposit.

I am not sailing in 2019. Will paying a deposit guarantee me a cabin on the 2020 Fantastic Voyage?

While your deposit will assure that you are placed on the waitlist for the 2020 Fantastic Voyage, it will not guarantee you a cabin. Following the 2019 sailing, we will contact those on the 2020 waitlist in order of sign-up for the opportunity to secure available cabins. Please note that there may or may not be cabins available in the preferred category that you select.

If I pay a deposit for the 2020 Fantastic Voyage waitlist, will it be refundable? If so, until when?

Any monies paid toward the 2020 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage are fully refundable until you select your cabin or May 15, 2019, whichever occurs first – no restrictions!

Once I am on the waitlist for 2020, can I start making payments?

Yes. Your only obligation is the $500 deposit, but you can continue to make payments through February 15, 2020.

If I’m on the 2020 waitlist, when can I choose my cabin?

Shortly after the return of the 2019 sailing, we will begin contacting those on the 2020 waitlist in order of sign-up for the opportunity to secure available cabins.

