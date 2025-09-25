Previous

Erica P. Loewe

Recognized as one of The Root 100’s Most Influential Black Americans, Essence Magazine’s Power

40, ColorComm’s 28 Black Women in Communications Making History, the U.S. Black

Chamber of Commerce’s 50 Under 40 and the Washington Association of Black Journalists

Excellence in Communications recipients, Erica Loewe is a communications strategist and political

commentator with over a decade of experience at the intersection of media,

politics and entertainment.



Erica recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff in the White House

Office of Public Engagement, where she was responsible for making the White House accessible to

as many Americans as possible. She was previously Director of African American Media for

President Biden and Vice President Harris.



Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, she was Deputy Communications Director to

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and a key advisor to Chairwoman Maxine Waters

(D-CA), serving as Deputy Communications Director on the House Financial Services Committee.

Before working in Congress, Erica served as Director at one of Washington’s top government and

public relations firms where she worked closely with clients to develop and execute strategic

messaging that advanced their priorities.



In 2024, she was featured in “The Sixth”, an Emmy-award winning documentary produced by A24

and Change Content that chronicled her experience during the January 6 th terrorist attack

on the United States Capitol.



Following the release of this award-winning documentary, the National Newspaper Publishers

Association recognized Erica at their national convention with “The Future Goes Viral” Award.

She is a graduate of the University of Florida, a native of Miami, Florida

and currently lives in Washington, DC.