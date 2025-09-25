This countdown has been ended already!
Erica Campbell
Laugh, Cry, Heal 2025
Nneka Owens
Relationship Runway
Nneka J. Owens
Nneka J. Owens is a seasoned Relationship Therapist, Documentarian, and Mother-Daughter Coach with over 20 years of experience serving the Metro Detroit community. With a passion for helping individuals and couples uncover solutions and connect with their authentic truth, Nneka brings a unique blend of clinical expertise, creativity, and heart to her work.
Nneka will guide singles and couples through powerful conversations on the “Relationship Runway,” exploring gender roles, traditional versus nontraditional dynamics, and the impact of attachment models on love and connection. Known for her bold yet compassionate approach, Nneka’s mission is to help people not only survive relationships but thrive in them—building bonds rooted in understanding, growth, and resilience.
Erica Loewe and Jasmine Sanders
Boss Moves Only: Thriving Instead of Just Surviving
Erica P. Loewe
Recognized as one of The Root 100’s Most Influential Black Americans, Essence Magazine’s Power
40, ColorComm’s 28 Black Women in Communications Making History, the U.S. Black
Chamber of Commerce’s 50 Under 40 and the Washington Association of Black Journalists
Excellence in Communications recipients, Erica Loewe is a communications strategist and political
commentator with over a decade of experience at the intersection of media,
politics and entertainment.
Erica recently served as Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff in the White House
Office of Public Engagement, where she was responsible for making the White House accessible to
as many Americans as possible. She was previously Director of African American Media for
President Biden and Vice President Harris.
Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Administration, she was Deputy Communications Director to
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC) and a key advisor to Chairwoman Maxine Waters
(D-CA), serving as Deputy Communications Director on the House Financial Services Committee.
Before working in Congress, Erica served as Director at one of Washington’s top government and
public relations firms where she worked closely with clients to develop and execute strategic
messaging that advanced their priorities.
In 2024, she was featured in “The Sixth”, an Emmy-award winning documentary produced by A24
and Change Content that chronicled her experience during the January 6 th terrorist attack
on the United States Capitol.
Following the release of this award-winning documentary, the National Newspaper Publishers
Association recognized Erica at their national convention with “The Future Goes Viral” Award.
She is a graduate of the University of Florida, a native of Miami, Florida
and currently lives in Washington, DC.
Dr. Javar Godfrey & Dr. Chanda Reynolds
Silence KNOW More: The Panel for Prevention, Power, Purpose & Prayer
Derek J
Cruise & Slay: Ageless Beauty + Style
Autumn McKenney
The Remix: Updating Your Signature Look
Autumn McKenney
Autumn McKenney is a celebrity tv and film makeup artist, content creator, and director known for her artistry with top talent including Keke Palmer, Usher, Pam Grier, Lori Harvey, Coco Jones, and Terrence Howard. She has worked with production houses from Marvel and Netflix to Disney and Tyler Perry Studios. With expertise across film, television, music, and branded content, she combines beauty and storytelling to deliver polished, impactful work both behind the brush and behind the camera.
Presenter: Rod Smith
Moderator: Felicia Farrar
Power, Profit, and Purpose: How Black America Wins the AI Revolution
Kennisha Thornton
Launch to Legacy: Mastering Book Marketing and Media Exposure
Tameka McKneely
Big Bill, Big Breaks: Opportunities for Minority Owned Businesses
Chante Moore, Lore’l,
Mickey Lee and Free
Women in Entertainment: She Sets the Scene
Dr. Felicia C. Farrar, CPA, CFE
Beauty and the Bill: Small Business Edition
Dr. Metcalfe
The Body’s Warning Signs: Don’t Ignore the Check Engine Light
Leslie and Darrick Goodman
Yoga
40+ Double Dutch Club
Paige Romans
Soca Cardio Dance Workout
Chris Brown
Strength and Conditioning
Bigman Genesis
R&B BINGO KickBack
Devin Rambo, Domino Professional
Two Day Domino Tournament
