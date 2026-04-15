Q: How do I purchase a cabin for the ONE Voyage 2026 cruise?

A: Please call (214) 495-1963 to speak to one of our Customer Service Representatives or book online at www.OneVoyageCruise.com.

Q: What is included in the cruise price?

A: The price includes your stateroom, entertainment, meals beverages including soda, water and alcohol), gratuities, government taxes, fees, and port charges. Port charges include but are not limited to (i) taxes/fees assessed by governmental and other agencies; (ii) cost incidental to entering/leaving ports such as pilotage; (iii) costs incurred while in port. The cruise vacation price does not include air transportation, transfer fees between the airport and the pier, shore excursions, telephone calls, internet service, photographs, or alcoholic beverages, gratuities on drinks and in specialty restaurants, medical services, gift shops or souvenir purchases, beauty/barber/massage services, and gambling/casino fees.

Q. Which beverages are free?

A: Our essential drinks, which consist of filtered still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, satchet teas and drip coffee, are all covered – On Us.

Q: What types of payment will be accepted to purchase a cabin?

A: Credit cards (MasterCard, VISA, American Express, and Discover), personal checks, cashier’s checks, or money orders. Additionally, financing is available through FlexPay after qualification.

Q: What are the travel dates, ports, and the name of the cruise ship?

A: The travel dates for the 2026 cruise are Monday, October 26, 2026 through Sunday, November 1, 2026. The name of the cruise ship is Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady.

Q: How much of my cabin is tax deductible?

A: Your cabin purchase benefits the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and a portion of your cabin purchase may qualify as a charitable contribution. Please consult with your tax advisor for details.

Q: Is airfare included in the cost of the cruise?

A: No, airline tickets are purchased separately and are not included in the price of the cruise.

Q: Do I need Travel Insurance? How do I buy Travel Insurance?

A: This is a great question as we strongly recommend travel insurance because you never know what can happen! You can purchase travel insurance from Travel Guard (One Voyage receives a nominal fee) at (www.TravelGuard.com) or type “cruise travel insurance” into any Internet search engine. You would normally just need your FV reservation number and not the booking number. If you have any problems with your number being accepted, please contact your CSR representative or call 214 – 263 – 6324.

Q: Into which airport should I fly?

A: The closest airport to the Port of Miami is Miami International Airport (MIA) or Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).

Q: Is transportation available from the airport to the pier?

A: Virgin Voyages does not offer airport transfers to and from the airport.

Q: When should I plan to arrive and depart for the cruise?

A: When booking your flights, it is suggested that you allow two – three hours of travel time from the airport, to allow for travel time, baggage retrieval, loading, and unloading.

Boarding generally begins at 2:15 pm, but Sailors must follow their selected Terminal Arrival Time to complete terminal check-in. Arriving before your selected time (unless you have priority boarding) will mean waiting outside the terminal. At Virgin Voyages, we support our Sailors’ desire for a late checkout. We do this so that our Sailors can relax at the end of their voyage, have breakfast on the Ship and disembark in style. It also means that your cabin will be ready for you as soon as you get onboard!

To streamline our boarding process, if you are a Rockstar or have Priority boarding, you will receive prioritized boarding time slots in your Virgin Voyages App. Please click on the link below for Virgin Voyages information and instructions.

Departure from Florida – All guests are recommended that you make flight reservations for AFTER 12 Noon on the day of departure.

Q: Can I use my driver’s license and what travel documents are required to board?

A: Effective May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require every state and territory resident to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification, such as a passport or enhanced driver’s license, to go through airport security and board a flight within the United States. Visit http://www.tsa.gov/real-id for more information. This requirement applies to air travelers 18 years of age and older. Real ID-compliant cards will have an emblem on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have this marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant and will not be accepted as proof of identity for air travel within the United States.

Q: Are passports and visas required to sail on Virgin Voyages?

A: Our voyages require Sailors to have a valid passport with an expiration date at least 6 months after the voyage end date. Additionally, depending on your country of citizenship, certain ports may also require a visa for entry.



However, we understand that spontaneous getaways sometimes occur without sufficient time for passport arrangements. If you fall into this category and you are sailing out of Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, or New York on an eligible closed-loop voyage, and are a United States citizen, we can make an exception to the passport requirement. In such cases, you will need to present one of the following documents:

Original valid US Passport

Original valid US Passport Card

Original valid Trusted Traveler Card (NEXUS, FAST)

Or one of the below combinations of documents:

Original or copy of your state-issued birth certificate AND a physical Government-issued photo ID Puerto Rico birth certificates issued prior to July 1, 2010 are not acceptable Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable

Original Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State AND a physical Government-issued photo ID

Original Certificate of Naturalization issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services AND a physical Government-issued photo ID

In the unlikely event of a medical emergency or unexpected departure from the vessel, a passport will be necessary. Please keep in mind, the above guidelines are based on government regulations, which are subject to change at any time.

Please carefully read the Virgin Voyages document requirements by clicking the link below.

Q: What happens if I cannot make the cruise once I have paid?

A: Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses. We strongly encourage you to consider the purchase of travel insurance from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (800-826-4919, reference number 98362) (or type “travel insurance” into a search engine). We earn a nominal commission from Travel Guard sales. Insurers usually require the purchase of coverage to occur near the date of booking. Please be aware that travel insurance purchased through your travel vendors (for example, your airline), may not cover your entire travel investment. We highly recommend that you purchase travel insurance from an insurance carrier that specializes in travel insurance to receive your best benefit.

Q: What if I need to cancel my trip?

A: Cancellation requests must be received in writing. We make a great commitment to bringing such a luxurious cruise to our guests and, therefore, the deposit of $500 per person is non-refundable regardless of circumstances. However, the balance of your cruise commitment is refundable at declining percentages closer to the sailing date (refer to the One Voyage website for specific percentages). In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, we strictly abide by the Transfer, Cancellation, and Refund Policy regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation.

Q: Can I get internet access aboard the ship?

A: Yes! Every Sailor has access to free Wi-Fi at sea — so you can browse, email, message, and scroll social media without extra charges. For those looking for enhanced connectivity, optional upgrades (like Premium and Work from Sea Wi-Fi) are available for an additional cost, subject to availability.

For bookings made on or before October 6, 2025:

All Sailors receive Classic Wi-Fi browsing at no extra charge, with the option to upgrade onboard.

Q. Where can I rent a wheelchair for my voyage?

A. You can rent a wheelchair or scooter from the following vendors:



Scootaround

Phone: (toll-free) 888-441-7575

Link: www.scootaround.com (will be opened in a new window)



Special Needs at Sea

Phone: (toll-free) 1-800-513-4515

Link: www.specialneedsatsea.com

Virgin Voyages guest ticket contract.

http://www.virginvoyages.com/addl-terms-and-conditions