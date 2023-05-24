Alexander O’Neal Performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal was one of the many artists that hit the stage on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!
O’Neal performed his hits “Never Knew Love Like This”, “Saturday Live”, “Fake”, and more for cruisers. Check out pictures from his performance below
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
1. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!
2. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage alexander o’neal
3. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!
4. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal and his band
5. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal’s singers
6. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal’s band
7. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal and his band
8. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!
9. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
Alexander O’Neal and his band
10. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Reach Media
Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!