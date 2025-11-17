Close
Lifestyle

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Published on November 17, 2025

Omega Psi Phi Social Graphic

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

  Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.
Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul” Colors: Purple and Gold Symbol: Lamp LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

1. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner
Source: relam@radio-one.com

Lambda Epsilon

2. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley
Source: Reach Media

Psi Rho

3. D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley
Source: Getty

D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

4. Wanya Morris (L)

Wanya Morris (L)
Source: Getty

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

5. AJ Calloway (R)

AJ Calloway (R)
Source: Getty

Tau Chi

6. Terrance J

Terrance J
Source: Getty

Mu Psi

7. Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson
Source: Getty

Pi Psi

8. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal
Source: Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography

Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)

9. Michael Jordan (L)

Michael Jordan (L)
Source: Getty

Omicron Alpha

10. Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes
Source: Getty

Beta

11. Joe Torry

Joe Torry
Source: Joe Torry

Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi. 

12. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

13. George Clinton

George Clinton
Source: Getty

George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

 

14. Charlie Ward

Charlie Ward
Source: Getty

15. Ed “Too Tall” Jones

Ed “Too Tall” Jones
Source: Getty

16. Mo Vaughn

Mo Vaughn
Source: Getty

17. Steve McNair

Steve McNair
Source: Getty

18. Vince Carter

Vince Carter
Source: Getty

19. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby
Source: Getty

Beta Alpha Alpha

20. Mark Duper

Mark Duper
Source: Getty

21. Keith Jackson

Keith Jackson
Source: Getty

22. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell

Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell
Source: Getty

23. Earl Graves

Earl Graves
Source: Getty

24. Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin
Source: Getty

25. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey
Source: Facebook Watch

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

26. Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith
Source: Getty

27. John Salley

John Salley
Source: Getty

28. Alonzo Mourning

Alonzo Mourning
Source: Getty

29. Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis
Source: Getty

30. David Justice

David Justice
Source: Getty

31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O'Neal)

Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O'Neal)
Source: Getty

32. Anthony “Spice” Adams

Anthony “Spice” Adams
Source: Getty

33. Kweisi Mfume

Kweisi Mfume
Source: Getty

34. Dr. Benjamin Hooks

Dr. Benjamin Hooks
Source: Getty

35. Will Downing

Will Downing
Source: Getty

36. Harry Lennix

Harry Lennix
Source: Getty

37. LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins
Source: Getty

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

