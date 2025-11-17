Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi
Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, "friendship is essential to the soul." That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity. Motto: "Friendship is Essential to the Soul" Colors: Purple and Gold Symbol: Lamp
1. Tom Joyner
Lambda Epsilon
2. Rickey Smiley
Psi Rho
3. D.L. Hughley
D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
4. Wanya Morris (L)
Special Intake (Tau Tau)
5. AJ Calloway (R)
Tau Chi
6. Terrance J
Mu Psi
7. Jesse Jackson
Pi Psi
8. Shaquille O'Neal
Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)
9. Michael Jordan (L)
Omicron Alpha
10. Langston Hughes
Beta
11. Joe Torry
Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi.
12. Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
13. George Clinton
George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
14. Charlie Ward
15. Ed “Too Tall” Jones
16. Mo Vaughn
17. Steve McNair
18. Vince Carter
19. Bill Cosby
Beta Alpha Alpha
20. Mark Duper
21. Keith Jackson
22. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell
23. Earl Graves
24. Bayard Rustin
25. Steve Harvey
Special Intake (Tau Tau)
26. Stephen A. Smith
27. John Salley
28. Alonzo Mourning
29. Ray Lewis
30. David Justice
31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O'Neal)
32. Anthony “Spice” Adams
33. Kweisi Mfume
34. Dr. Benjamin Hooks
35. Will Downing
36. Harry Lennix
37. LaRoyce Hawkins
Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi
