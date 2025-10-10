From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: Drama and Dialogue

This week across the Urban One Podcast Network, conversations got real—from celebrity scandals to spiritual self-checks. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and

She Said It First

both dove into the shocking sentencing of Sean “Diddy” Combs, exploring how the once-revered mogul’s downfall is shaking the entertainment world and forcing fans to confront uncomfortable truths about power and accountability. Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle’s thought-provoking set in Saudi Arabia sparked debate over comedy’s global boundaries, and the Rickey Smiley crew discussed the disturbing case of a South Carolina judge’s home being set on fire, raising alarms about safety and politics in today’s divided climate.

The laughs and lessons continued with

, where D.L. mixed social commentary and humor as he unpacked America’s air traffic controller shortage and the frustrations travelers are facing. A lively Question of the Day about whether twelve is too young for makeup led to an honest community debate about parenting in the age of TikTok and Instagram. The episode closed on a thoughtful note with a timely reminder from Jasmine for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, balancing entertainment with purpose and health awareness.

On

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell

, faith took center stage as Erica encouraged listeners to silence negative voices and seek their true identity in God. Her message, paired with guest Isabel Davis’s uplifting new single “Jesus,” offered a spiritual reset for those navigating doubt or delay in their purpose. And on

Fatal Attraction

, the network turned to true crime with a gripping story out of Harlem, where a young woman overcoming disability suddenly vanished just as her life was beginning to change. From comedy to conviction, this week’s lineup reminded listeners that whether it’s laughter, learning, or leaning on faith, Urban One always delivers voices that move the culture forward.