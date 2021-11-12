Straight off the heels of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, LL Cool J set sail on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 for an unforgettable performance for his long time friend Tom Joyner.

1. Banner welcomes The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 to Miami, FL! Source:Radio One Digital Photo by Toni Leavell.

2. Tom Joyner Salutes the Cruisers at the LL Cool J performance on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

3. LL Cool J performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

4. LL Cool J set list at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

5. A True LL Cool J Fan at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Source:Radio One Digital Cruise attendee represents LL Cool J during Represent Night at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021.

7. Eva Marcille and Griff Wave at the Crowd at the LL Cool J performance at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

8. Tom Joyner Waves to the Cruisers at the LL Cool J performance at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

10. Crowd for the private LL Cool J performance at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021

