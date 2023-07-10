2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  

The “Party with a Purpose” supports our HBCUs and a portion may be tax deductible.

As always, the Fantastic Voyage includes prepaids for which most cruises charge extra.

Transfers between the airport and the pier, cabin gratuities, and port fees and taxes are included in your cabin price.

 

 

Ocean Views Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
O1 Ultra Spacious Ocean View $4,875 $3,775 $3,225 Up to 6 ***
O2 Spacious Panoramic Ocean View $4,675 $3,645 $3,125
O3 Spacious Panoramic Ocean View $4,625
O4 Spacious Ocean View $4,575 $3,575 $3,075
O5 Spacious Ocean View $4,525
O6 Ocean View $4,475 $3,510 $3,025
O7 Ocean View $4,425
O8 Ocean View $4,375 $3,445 $2,975
O9 Ocean View $4,325

 

Promenades Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
P1 Spacious Promenade Interior $4,075 $3,245 $2,825 Up to 6 ***
P3 Promenade $3,925
P4 Promenade $3,850
P5 Promenade $3,775
P6 Promenade (Non-Connecting) $3,695

 

Interiors Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
IR Spacious Interior $3,995 $3,190 $2,785 Up to 6 ***
I1 Interior $3,625 $2,945 $2,600
I2 Interior $3,595
I3 Interior $3,575
I4 Interior $3,550 $2,895 $2,565
I5 Interior $3,525 $2,875 $2,550
I6 Interior $3,495
I7 Interior $3,475
I8 Interior $3,450
I9 Interior $3,425

 

Club Cabins Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
O6C Ocean View (Club) $4,345 $3,380 $2,895
O7C Ocean View (Club) $4,295
I1C Interior (Club) $3,495 $2,810 $2,470
I3C Interior (Club) $3,445
I9C Interior (Club) $3,295

 

 

Balconies Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
B01 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,775 $4,460 $3,800
B02 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,725
B03 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,675 $4,395 $3,750
B04 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,625
B05 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,625
B06 Spacious Ocean View Balcony $5,625
B07 Ocean View Balcony $5,295
B08 Ocean View Balcony $5,295
B09 Ocean View Balcony $5,295
B10 Ocean View Balcony $5,275 $4,125 $3,550
B11 Ocean View Balcony $5,255 $4,115
B12 Ocean View Balcony $5,225

 

Suites Price per passenger from…
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
G1 Grand Suite – 2 Bedrooms $9,275 $6,875 $5,675 Up to 8 ***
G2 Grand Suite – 1 Bedroom $8,875 $6,610 $5,475
J1 & J2 Junior Suite $8,275 $6,345 $5,275
SP Ocean View Panoramic Suite $9,650 $7,125 $5,865 Up to 6 ***

 

 

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, vessel, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. 

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation

*** For connecting cabins, ADA accessible cabins, and pricing for occupancies of 5 – 8 passengers…please contact the Fantastic Voyage Call Center at 214-465-1963.

