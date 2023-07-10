2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
The “Party with a Purpose” supports our HBCUs and a portion may be tax deductible.
As always, the Fantastic Voyage includes prepaids for which most cruises charge extra.
Transfers between the airport and the pier, cabin gratuities, and port fees and taxes are included in your cabin price.
|Ocean Views
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|O1
|Ultra Spacious Ocean View
|$4,875
|$3,775
|$3,225
|Up to 6 ***
|O2
|Spacious Panoramic Ocean View
|$4,675
|$3,645
|$3,125
|O3
|Spacious Panoramic Ocean View
|$4,625
|O4
|Spacious Ocean View
|$4,575
|$3,575
|$3,075
|O5
|Spacious Ocean View
|$4,525
|O6
|Ocean View
|$4,475
|$3,510
|$3,025
|O7
|Ocean View
|$4,425
|O8
|Ocean View
|$4,375
|$3,445
|$2,975
|O9
|Ocean View
|$4,325
|Promenades
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|P1
|Spacious Promenade Interior
|$4,075
|$3,245
|$2,825
|Up to 6 ***
|P3
|Promenade
|$3,925
|P4
|Promenade
|$3,850
|P5
|Promenade
|$3,775
|P6
|Promenade (Non-Connecting)
|$3,695
|Interiors
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|IR
|Spacious Interior
|$3,995
|$3,190
|$2,785
|Up to 6 ***
|I1
|Interior
|$3,625
|$2,945
|$2,600
|I2
|Interior
|$3,595
|I3
|Interior
|$3,575
|I4
|Interior
|$3,550
|$2,895
|$2,565
|I5
|Interior
|$3,525
|$2,875
|$2,550
|I6
|Interior
|$3,495
|I7
|Interior
|$3,475
|I8
|Interior
|$3,450
|I9
|Interior
|$3,425
|Club Cabins
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|O6C
|Ocean View (Club)
|$4,345
|$3,380
|$2,895
|O7C
|Ocean View (Club)
|$4,295
|I1C
|Interior (Club)
|$3,495
|$2,810
|$2,470
|I3C
|Interior (Club)
|$3,445
|I9C
|Interior (Club)
|$3,295
|Balconies
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|B01
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,775
|$4,460
|$3,800
|B02
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,725
|B03
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,675
|$4,395
|$3,750
|B04
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B05
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B06
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B07
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,295
|B08
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,295
|B09
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,295
|B10
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,275
|$4,125
|$3,550
|B11
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,255
|$4,115
|B12
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,225
|Suites
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|G1
|Grand Suite – 2 Bedrooms
|$9,275
|$6,875
|$5,675
|Up to 8 ***
|G2
|Grand Suite – 1 Bedroom
|$8,875
|$6,610
|$5,475
|J1 & J2
|Junior Suite
|$8,275
|$6,345
|$5,275
|SP
|Ocean View Panoramic Suite
|$9,650
|$7,125
|$5,865
|Up to 6 ***
Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.
*All itineraries, times, ports, vessel, artists, performers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.
**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation
*** For connecting cabins, ADA accessible cabins, and pricing for occupancies of 5 – 8 passengers…please contact the Fantastic Voyage Call Center at 214-465-1963.