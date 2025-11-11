Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 11, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

Unsolved Case from 1946 At the heart of our shared history is the unsolved case from 1946 in Walton County, Georgia—a painful chapter that still demands our attention. George Dorsey, a decorated World War II veteran, and his wife, May, were among four Black victims whose lives were stolen by a white mob. The attack was brutal: an ambush following allegations against a family member, dozens of shots fired, and witnesses who recognized every face. Yet, in spite of the open display of hate and the clarity of guilt, justice never came. The refusal of the authorities to act is a stark reminder of the systemic racism that has shaped our nation’s past. It’s a call to remember, speak the names of those lost, and keep pushing until every chapter is accounted for in our country’s story.

Trumps Presidental Pardons The waves of presidential pardons have again highlighted the intersections of justice, privilege, and power. Former President Donald Trump granted 77 symbolic pardons to key allies, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, all of whom faced accusations related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. While these pardons carry no federal charges and provide no shield at the state level, they remain a powerful commentary on the levers of influence in American politics. Watching this unfold, many in our community are reflecting on the double standards that have long defined the justice system—and how power operates for some, but not for all.

Tyler Perry’s Generous Donation In moments of hardship, acts of generosity still shine. Tyler Perry’s recent donation of nearly $1.5 million to organizations fighting for families hit by the SNAP benefits pause is more than charity—it’s a blueprint for collective resilience. With so many families feeling the impact of food insecurity, Perry’s compassion sets a standard, reflecting the tradition of lifting one another up through action and solidarity.