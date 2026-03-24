Close
Lifestyle

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Explore A list of the most dangerous cities in the United States, highlighting places known for higher crime levels.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MacArthur Park
Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

High crime rates often highlight underlying challenges such as economic disparities, social tensions, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Recognizing these patterns can inform targeted policies and community initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving overall well-being.

The following list presents the most dangerous cities in the United States rates based on recent data. It’s important to note that while this list provide insight into dangerousness U.S. cities, they don’t encompass the full spectrum of safety or quality of life in these cities.

Factors such as community initiatives, economic development, and local governance play significant roles in shaping the overall environment.

See the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

Mephis, Tennessee

Oakland, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Baltimore, Maryland

Detroit, Michigan

Alexandria, Louisiana

Cleveland, Ohio

New Orleans, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana

Pueblo, Colorado

Anniston, Alabama

Little Rock, Arkansas

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tacoma, Washington

Birmingham, Alabama

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Camden, New Jersey

Springfield, Missouri

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kansas City, Missouri

Louisville, Kentucky

Canton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage
Trending
3 Items
Sports

Legacy On The Court: These Father-Son Duos Kept It In The Family And Played For The Same NBA Franchise

32 Items
Style & Fashion

Uncs And Aunties That Slayed At Houston Rodeo 2026

39 Items
Style & Fashion

Sexiest Cowgirl & Cowboy Looks At Houston Rodeo 2026

Education

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes

16 Items
Entertainment

15 R&B Duets That Displayed The Most Convincing Chemistry

16 Items
Entertainment

Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

12 Items
Pop Culture

McDonald's CEO Eats Their New Burger Online and The Internet Drags Him for Cosplay

49 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrities Born In November

Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage

Quick Links

Legal

Close