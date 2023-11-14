The policies detailed on this page are summaries of the policies in the Reservations Agreement, the Commitment to Purchase Agreement, and the General Cruise Policies. These summaries are not definitive. For definitive terms and conditions related to the Fantastic Voyage, please refer to the listed documents.

Cruise Package.

The FANTASTIC VOYAGE® is selling a cruise package aboard the Fantastic Voyage® 2024 (the “CRUISE PACKAGE”) sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s (the “CARRIER”) Independence of the Seas (the “VESSEL”), departing from the CARRIER’s cruise terminal in PortMiami, Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 27, 2024 with ports of call at Labadee, Haiti; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; and returning to PortMiami on Saturday, May 4, 2024 (the “ITINERARY” or “CRUISE”). The CRUISE PACKAGE is all‑inclusive, consisting of: transfers to/from the airport to the cruise terminal, passage aboard the VESSEL for a tour of the Caribbean, all food aboard the ship (excluding specialty restaurants), entertainment as provided, gratuities, and port fees and taxes.

ITINERARY is subject to change, without prior notice, including but not limited to the departure and return dates and ports, ports of call, order of ports and berthing times, CARRIER, VESSEL, scheduled entertainment, hotels, excursion packages, Fantasy Packages, and amenities. If the CRUISE is cancelled (including if due to a change in ITINERARY), refunds, if any, will be issued in accordance with the policies in this RESERVATION AGREEMENT (no exceptions will be made).

DIRECT RESERVATIONS. CUSTOMERS are strongly encouraged to make their own reservations directly with the FANTASTIC VOYAGE’S® Call Center or the CRUISE’S® website and not through a third party. The Fantastic Voyage® will accept instructions only from a CUSTOMER on the reservation. FANTASTIC VOYAGE® has no authority, nor obligation, to enforce side agreements. Be aware that only the FANTASTIC VOYAGE® can manifest passengers to the VESSEL; therefore, all purchases of berths aboard must go thru the FANTASTIC VOYAGE®. The FANTATIC VOYAGE® will facilitate the transfer of berths between CUSTOMER and someone else; however, it will not honor any arrangement for which it was not involved.

The Deposits, Cancellations, and Refunds Policy (Summary).

The policies detailed in this summary are not definitive. For definitive terms and conditions related to this topic, please refer to Commitment to Purchase Agreement.

Non-refundable Deposit. Paying CUSTOMERS are required to make at least a nonrefundable deposit at the time of booking the CRUISE PACKAGE. Generally, the nonrefundable deposit will be five hundred dollars ($500) for each passenger; however, for suites and some specialty cabins the nonrefundable deposit per CUSTOMER may be higher.

Customer’s Ability to Sail. It is a CUSTOMER’S responsibility to know whether or not they can legally sail on the CRUISE. Should it later be determined that the CUSTOMER cannot legally sail, such package will be terminated as of the date the FANTASTIC VOYAGE’S® Call Center becomes aware of the prohibition and the terms of cancellation as defined in this section shall apply; there will NOT be a full refund of the package purchase price.

Refund Amount. If a CUSTOMER cancels a CRUISE PACKAGE, amounts paid in excess of the nonrefundable deposit are refundable at the following rates:

Beginning Date Ending Date Refund Percentage 06/01/2023 06/30/2023 50% 07/01/2023 07/31/2023 40% 08/01/2023 08/31/2023 35% 09/01/2023 09/30/2023 30% 10/01/2023 10/31/2023 25% 11/01/2023 11/30/2023 20% 12/01/2023 12/31/2023 15% 01/01/2024 01/31/2024 10% After 01/31/2024 No Refund

Amounts retained in excess of the REFUND AMOUNT shall be considered liquidated damages.

If the CRUISE is cancelled due to an act of nature, breakdown of VESSEL, hostilities, medical outbreak, blockades, labor conflicts, strikes aboard or ashore, restraint of rulers or princes, war, fire, collision, directions of underwriters, arrest, order or restraint by governmental authorities or others, acts of terrorism, civil commotions, passenger safety, weather conditions and considerations of safety of VESSEL (of which the CARRIER shall be the sole judge), foundering of VESSEL or breakdowns of or damage to its hull, machinery and fittings, inability to secure or failure of supplies, including fuel, requisition of the VESSEL or other circumstances beyond FANTASIC VOYAGE’S control (including but not limited to a change in CARRIER’S fleet deployment caused by any of the aforementioned events) (collectively, such causes shall be referred to as “FORCE MAJEURE EVENTS”), the sole liability of the FANTASTIC VOYAGE® to a paying CUSTOMER shall be for a pro rata refund of any monies theretofore paid by said paying CUSTOMER to the FOUNDATION for the CRUISE PACKAGE hereunder for all obligations not then performed or for which paid CUSTOMER has not had benefit. CUSTOMER agrees that FANTASTIC VOYAGE® ENTITIES shall not be responsible for any incidental and consequential damages incurred by CUSTOMER.



The FANTASTIC VOYAGE® shall not be liable if, at any time and without prior notice, the CARRIER cancels, advances, postpones, or deviates from the ITINERARY.

Should the CRUISE be re-scheduled, no refunds will be made. Should the entire CRUISE be cancelled, refund will be at 85% of the cash-paid price in order to cover nonrefundable CRUISE related costs.

No refunds will be made to non-paying CUSTOMER.

Risk of Travel.

Travel, by its nature, while enjoyable, is inherently risky. Troubles can occur when you least anticipate them, forcing you to cancel or interrupt your trip, lose your vacation investment, and incur unplanned expenses such as loss of income, medical emergencies for you or someone dear to you before and during the trip.

TRAVEL INSURANCE. Fantastic Voyage strongly encourages you to consider purchasing travel insurance to cover these unexpected events. Travel insurance may be purchased from a national insurer such as Travel Guard (www.TravelGuard.com), an AIG company, or type “travel insurance” into an Internet search engine. Although some airlines offer travel insurance, please be aware that such insurance rarely covers more than just the airfare; you might still lose your investment in the CRUISE PACKAGE. Seriously consider purchasing insurance from a travel insurance carrier, which usually covers the entire investment.

Every year we have customers that lose their investment because they “didn’t think it could happen to them” or thought there would be an exception for their circumstances. In fairness to our passengers that purchase travel insurance, the FANTASTIC VOYAGE® disclaims any liability for CUSTOMER’S unforeseen events, regardless of personal circumstances or circumstances beyond your control that prevent or delay your participation.

Selected Boarding Policies.

The requirements for the appropriate travel documents vary depending upon many factors unique to a CUSTOMER (including, but not limited to: the country that issued the CUSTOMER’S passport, the CUSTOMER’S country of residence, their status within the country of residence, and the requirements of the country they are entering). Therefore, it is each CUSTOMER’S responsibility to determine the appropriate travel documents and to have them at embarkation and throughout the CRUISE. Please refer to CARRIER’S requirements for travel documents at www.RoyalCaribbean.com.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) requires that travel documents (e.g., birth certificates, passports, etc.) be originals; photocopies, digital versions, nor other alternatives will be accepted for boarding. Furthermore, It is important that each CUSTOMER’S travel documents contain the CUSTOMER’S full legal name (the name must be the same on all documents). The travel documents must be on the CUSTOMER’S person and readily accessible when boarding the ship. If the travel documents are in a CUSTOMER’S luggage or have been accidentally left at home, the CUSTOMER will be denied boarding and no refund will be issued. No CUSTOMER will be permitted to board the ship without valid travel documentation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) requires that travel documents (e.g., birth certificates, passports, etc.) be originals; photocopies, digital versions, nor other alternatives will be accepted for boarding. Furthermore, It is important that each CUSTOMER’S travel documents contain the CUSTOMER’S full legal name (the name must be the same on all documents). The travel documents must be on the CUSTOMER’S person and readily accessible when boarding the ship. If the travel documents are in a CUSTOMER’S luggage or have been accidentally left at home, the CUSTOMER will be denied boarding and no refund will be issued. No CUSTOMER will be permitted to board the ship without valid travel documentation.

The CARRIER has relaxed COVID-19 vaccination requirements aboard the VESSEL such that currently no pre-board testing is required and that no proof of vaccination is required. However, CARRIER and the ports visited may change their requirements at any time based on the latest health guidance or regulations. CUSTOMER must be in compliance with the requirements in place at embarkation and no refund will be offered for not being in compliance.

Governing Laws and Venue.

Any disputes and matters whatsoever arising related to the CRUISE PACKAGE shall be decided by a court in Dallas County, Dallas, Texas. Disputes with the CRUISE LINE will be decided in line with the terms of the CARRIER’S ticket contract (including but not limited to the choice of law and venue provisions) shall apply.