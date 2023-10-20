This countdown has been ended already!
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire is an American R&B and disco band formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1969 by Verdine and Maurice White. Also known as EWF, the band has won six Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards. They have been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Rolling Stone has described them as “innovative, precise yet sensual, calculated yet galvanizing” and has also declared that the band “changed the sound of black pop”. In 1998, they were ranked at number 60 on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of Rock N’ Roll.
Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown, born in Boston in 1969, is an iconic American singer, actor, and former member of the R&B group New Edition. He shot to solo stardom with his 1988 album “Don’t Be Cruel,” featuring chart-topping hits like “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step,” and left an indelible mark on the music world by blending R&B with hip-hop, pop, and funk. Beyond music, he ventured into acting and garnered media attention for his high-profile marriage to Whitney Houston. Brown’s enduring influence on contemporary R&B solidifies his status as a beloved and influential figure in the music industry.
Tank
Tank
Durrell Artaze Babbs, known by his stage name Tank, is a highly influential R&B singer and songwriter hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Born on January 1, 1976, Tank has solidified his status as a prominent figure in the realm of contemporary R&B. With his soulful and emotionally charged vocals, he has cultivated a dedicated fan base and garnered critical acclaim. Beginning his music career in the late 1990s, Tank has consistently delivered a series of chart-topping albums and hit singles, including tracks like “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go,” and “When We.” Renowned for his unique ability to seamlessly fuse smooth, seductive melodies with heartfelt lyrics, Tank remains a respected and enduring presence in the world of R&B, continuously shaping the genre with his distinctive voice and artistic versatility.
Ralph Tresvant
Ralph Tresvant
Ralph Tresvant, born on May 16, 1968, in Roxbury, Massachusetts, is a celebrated American R&B singer and songwriter. He gained fame as the lead singer of the legendary R&B group New Edition, which he co-founded as a child in the early 1980s. Tresvant’s velvety, soulful vocals and charismatic stage presence played a pivotal role in New Edition’s success. In addition to his contributions to the group, he embarked on a successful solo career with his self-titled debut album, “Ralph Tresvant” (1990), which featured the hit single “Sensitivity.” Tresvant’s impact on the R&B genre is notable, and he remains an influential figure in the music industry, celebrated for his enduring contributions to the world of soulful, romantic R&B.
Ja Rule
Ja Rule
Jeffrey Bruce Atkins (born February 29, 1976) a leap year child, better known by his stage name Ja Rule, is an American rapper. Born and raised in Hollis Queens. Atkins began his rap career in 1994 with the hip hop group Cash Money Click alongside members Chris Black and O-1. He took the stage name “Ja Rule”. Together they worked with DJ Irv to produce a number of songs, releasing their debut single “Get Tha Fortune“ independently in 1994. In 1998 he wrote a single which was picked up and recorded with Jay- Z “Can I Get A” which was featured on the Rush Hour Soundtrack.
Ja Rule has received many accolades for his musical endeavors – 2002 he received the BET Award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist – from GQ he won the Musician of the Year – MTV Best Hip-Hop Video – NAACP Image Awards, he won for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. As an artist, he has always been generous and has many respective collaborators most notable Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J Blige, Jay-z, DMX, R. Kelly, Bobby Brown, Missy Elliot, Christina Milian, Charli Baltimore, Black Child, Caddilac Tah Murda, Lil Mo, Vita and Case to name a few.
Following the release of his debut album “Venni Vetti Vecci” (1999), and its lead single “Holla Holla”, the album was Certified Platinum July 1999. He released his respective second album “Rule 3:36” (2000), the album was a commercial success, selling 276,000 copies during its first week of release and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Kicking off chart topping hits “Between Me and You”, “Put It On Me “and “I Cry”. He followed this with a couple of singles with Jennifer Lopez “I’m Real” – “I’m Real – Murder Remix” and “Ain’t That Funny“ all of which placed in Billboard top 20. His 3rd released album came right behind this successful movement in October 2001 titled “Pain Is Love” on this album he delivered “Living It Up”, “Down Ass Chick” and the Billboard No 1 hit “Always On Time”. Both albums topped the US Billboard 200 album chart, launching him into the mainstream, selling over a combined 15 million units to a worldwide audience. Ja Rule followed up with his respective fourth, fifth and sixth albums “The Last Temptation” (2002), “Blood in My Eye” (2003), and “R.U.L.E”. (2004), with “The Last Temptation” attaining platinum status and “R.U.L.E.“ reaching gold status. As of 2018, Ja Rule has sold 14.4 million units in the US and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.
In between his very successful music career he was able to work on 4 Movie Soundtracks and about 20 movies. Most Notable “Fast and the Furious”, “Cookout”, “Scary Movie”, “Assault on Precinct 13”, “Cookout 2” and “I’m In Love with a Church Girl” to name a few as well as many TV shows Most notable “Follow the Rules” and “Growing up Hip Hop – New York”,
In 2023, Ja Rule is the curator of the Iconic Vibes concert series, which celebrates the legendary Rappers in a signature one night only live band performance, which can be viewed on his https://iconn.live/ or in your App store. He is involved in bringing his Roses Wines to consumers and is instrumental in the creative for other products in development currently, Ja Rule is an Innovative Creative Entertainer whom we most certainly have not heard everything from yet.
Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin
With a celebrated career spanning 30 years, Kirk Franklin continues to make a profound mark on the music industry. The eclectic 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, songwriter, music producer, and television and film producer has successfully bridged the gap between gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and pop as he continues to take his career and craft to new levels. It’s no doubt that Franklin’s God-given talent and deep faith have helped him remain the influential, relevant, and visionary he is today.
Franklin is back with his 14th and most personal and reflective studio album yet, titled Father’s Day. The album, slated to be released in early October from his RCA-distributed label, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, is a collection of 10 inspirational, beautifully curated tracks (all written by Franklin) with the constant theme of love, faith, and resilience flowing through them. Father’s Day will be accompanied by a short film that will be released a few days before the album and provide a deeper context to what Father’s Day means for Franklin.
Making the album wasn’t exactly easy for the artist. While creating Father’s Day, the man Franklin grew up thinking was his father (whom he didn’t have the best relationship with) passed away, and shortly after that, he discovered his real biological father after a series of DNA tests. This was one of the most traumatic experiences Franklin had to go through, and someone else in the same position might have faltered. But for Franklin, who had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his life, his music and heavenly father God helped him get through this latest storm and also helped him come up with the name of the album. “I have no idea how I was able to finish this album with all that was going on at the time. But I know that I would have been in an even worse troubling state if I wasn’t working on it. Father’s Day gave me an escape and an emotional outlet,” he admits.
The lead single, “All Things,” released in May 2023 with an official video, is a bold, upbeat, soul-stirring track that is a reminder that God is what makes everything and all things possible. The second single, “Try Love,” which will be released in late August, is an uplifting song with a rousing chorus that goes: “This is your day love/This is the day that you can’t give away love/ I’ve been waiting all day love/Waiting for your embrace love,” before switching gears midway into a funky R&B throwback. “Needs” is an authentic, comforting gospel ballad that delves into the need of God in one’s life. Gospel royalty such as Chandler Moore, Tori Kelly, Jonathan McReynolds, and Jekalyn Carr join Franklin on the exhilarating track “Again,” while Kelontae Gavin and Maranda Curtis lend their vocals to its sequel “Again & Again,” with both songs rejoicing in how no matter what, God will continuously move mountains for you. Franklin closes out the album with “Somebody’s Son” a deeply moving and touching song where he candidly expresses the heartbreak and pain he’s felt throughout his life (especially most recently) due to the familial trauma he’s endured.
Franklin hopes the album resonates with people and gives them permission to accept the highs and lows of life while still understanding that God is always there for them. “For many people, the image of God is Him always keeping score of their wrongdoings. So there’s some fear when it comes to their relationship with God,” he says. “I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant.”
Since bursting onto the scene in 1993 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Kirk Franklin & The Family, Franklin has blessed the world with hit after hit, a bevy of award-winning, lauded albums (in addition to multiple GRAMMYs, he has garnered nearly 40 Stellar Awards and is a 22-time Dove Award winner), and a plethora of epic collaborations with artists such as Mariah Carey, Lil’ Baby, Chance the Rapper, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Khalid, and Michael Jackson. His most recent album, Kingdom Book One (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, and RCA Inspiration), a live, collaboration album with the gospel group Maverick City Music, was recorded at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade, Florida, to raise awareness on the injustice of mass incarceration and debuted at number two on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Gospel Albums chart. The album also received three GRAMMY Awards, a BET Award, and NAACP Image Award. In March 2023, Franklin made history by spending 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters Chart and becoming the first person to reach the 100-week milestone on a songwriters chart.
In addition to his music awards and accolades, Franklin’s 2022 tour with Maverick City Music broke records as one of the highest-grossing tours in the history of gospel and Christian contemporary music. This fall, Franklin will hit the road again with The Reunion Tour, which will feature Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, and The Clark Sisters, and kick off in Boston with stops in 29 cities across the country.
Making hit records and selling out concerts isn’t the only thing Franklin has mastered. He has served as an executive producer for two popular holiday films such as Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas in 2022 and Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas in 2021 and also served as an executive producer for the BET+ television series “Kingdom Business” in 2022, which was renewed for a second season. In addition to that, Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin, premiered their new dating series “The One,” on TV One this past May and served as co-hosts and executive producers. Franklin is now shopping a few more projects around and plans to continue working on unscripted and scripted programming. “I’ve been very excited about being part of these projects,” says Franklin. “I still enjoy doing music, but I’m very grateful to be used by God to bring his name to the conversation and use the vehicle of entertainment to do it.”
For Kirk Franklin, his iconic songs, unforgettable verses, and undeniable showmanship have made him the star and household name he is. Still, he remains humble and extremely grateful to be blessed to share his passion for music with the world. Right now he is in the healing process, and the music gives him the strength to persevere. And yes, the past several months have been a trying time for the renowned artist, but at the same time he is excited about the release of Father’s Day. “The Lord has been super kind to me. This album is an opportunity for me to escape and an opportunity to communicate what I may not always emotionally be able to say,” he says. “This album has been a lifesaver God has blessed me with, and I am truly grateful.”
Method Man & Redman
Method Man & Redman
Method Man & Redman (also referred to as Meth & Red, Red & Mef, John Blaze and Funk Doc or Funk Doctor Spock and Johnny Blaze) are an American hip hop duo, composed of East Coast rappers Method Man (of Wu-Tang Clan) and Redman (of Def Squad). They are signed to Def Jam Recordings both as solo artists and as a duo.
DJ Starting From Scratch
DJ Cut Creator
The O’Jays
The O’Jays (they took their name from that of their manager, Eddie O’Jay) formed in 1958 in Canton, Ohio, as The Triumphs. The group members were all students at Canton’s McKinley High School. They went through a few name changes before settling on The Mascots, under which they cut several records in 1961. One of them, “Miracles”, became a regional hit in the Cleveland metro area. They changed their name again, to The O’Jays, in 1963. Under that name they recorded “Lonely Drifter”, which made the national charts. They had a string of modest hits and made a few appearances on national teen music shows. It wasn’t until 1972, however, that they had an unqualified, big-time hit record with “Back Stabbers”, which sold a million copies. They kept recording even through a spate of personnel changes, and the group (this time with new members) charted again with their biggest hit, “Love Train”, in 1973.
In 2008 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
DJ Dummy
Maze
Frankie Beverly (6 December 1946, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA) had an apprenticeship in several Philadelphia groups. One such unit, Frankie Beverly And The Butlers, recorded several well-received singles in the 60s, but never managed to attract more than local play. By the early 70s, however, impressed by Santana and Sly And The Family Stone, he formed a self-contained band, Raw Soul, and they moved to San Francisco where they became the house band at a local club, the Scene. Discovered by a girlfriend of Marvin Gaye, the group subsequently supported the singer in concert, and it was he who suggested they change their name in deference to their now cooler sound. The septet, which featured Wayne aka Wuane Thomas (guitar), Sam Porter (keyboards), Robin Duhe (bass), Roame Lowry (congas, vocals), McKinley Williams (percussion, vocals), Joe Provost (drums) plus Beverly, thus became Maze. Their debut album was issued in January 1977, the first of eight albums for Capitol Records. Their third album, 1979’s Inspiration featured new drummer Ahaguna Sun, who in turn was replaced by Billy Johnson on the follow-up Joy And Pain. This album also featured two further personnel changes, with keyboard player Kevin Burton and guitarist Ron Smith brought in to the line-up. The excellent Live In New Orleans set saw Burton replaced by Phillip Woo. This line-up went on to record one of Maze’s finest studio outing, 1983’s We Are One.
In 2008 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
DJ Touch Tone
The Whispers
The Whispers were a veteran R&B quintet with an impressive legacy of R&B hits. Formed in Los Angeles by twins Walter and Wallace Scott, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson, and Gordy Harmon (who left in 1973), the Whispers turned up on the Dore label in 1964 with “I Was Born When You Kissed Me.” In 1969, the quintet climbed the soul charts for the first time with “The Time Has Come” on Soul Clock, and they cracked the R&B Top Ten the next year with “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong.” They remained hitmakers for the labels Janus, Soul Train, and Solar, with smashes like the solid gold chart-topper “And the Beat Goes On” in 1980 and another number one urban contemporary hit, “Rock Steady,” in 1987. After being their backbone and selling point since the group’s inception, twin lead vocalists Walter and Wallace Scott took time out for solo careers in 1993 but remained with the Whispers. Co-founder Gordy Harmon died on January 5, 2023 at his home in Los Angeles, CA; he was 79 years old.
DJ AK
DJ Bombshell Boogie
DJ Butcher
DJ Dallas Scratch
DJ Dolla Bill
DJ Flemingo
DJ Kev Ski
Tee Jay
