With a celebrated career spanning 30 years, Kirk Franklin continues to make a profound mark on the music industry. The eclectic 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, songwriter, music producer, and television and film producer has successfully bridged the gap between gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and pop as he continues to take his career and craft to new levels. It’s no doubt that Franklin’s God-given talent and deep faith have helped him remain the influential, relevant, and visionary he is today.

Franklin is back with his 14th and most personal and reflective studio album yet, titled Father’s Day. The album, slated to be released in early October from his RCA-distributed label, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, is a collection of 10 inspirational, beautifully curated tracks (all written by Franklin) with the constant theme of love, faith, and resilience flowing through them. Father’s Day will be accompanied by a short film that will be released a few days before the album and provide a deeper context to what Father’s Day means for Franklin.

Making the album wasn’t exactly easy for the artist. While creating Father’s Day, the man Franklin grew up thinking was his father (whom he didn’t have the best relationship with) passed away, and shortly after that, he discovered his real biological father after a series of DNA tests. This was one of the most traumatic experiences Franklin had to go through, and someone else in the same position might have faltered. But for Franklin, who had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his life, his music and heavenly father God helped him get through this latest storm and also helped him come up with the name of the album. “I have no idea how I was able to finish this album with all that was going on at the time. But I know that I would have been in an even worse troubling state if I wasn’t working on it. Father’s Day gave me an escape and an emotional outlet,” he admits.

The lead single, “All Things,” released in May 2023 with an official video, is a bold, upbeat, soul-stirring track that is a reminder that God is what makes everything and all things possible. The second single, “Try Love,” which will be released in late August, is an uplifting song with a rousing chorus that goes: “This is your day love/This is the day that you can’t give away love/ I’ve been waiting all day love/Waiting for your embrace love,” before switching gears midway into a funky R&B throwback. “Needs” is an authentic, comforting gospel ballad that delves into the need of God in one’s life. Gospel royalty such as Chandler Moore, Tori Kelly, Jonathan McReynolds, and Jekalyn Carr join Franklin on the exhilarating track “Again,” while Kelontae Gavin and Maranda Curtis lend their vocals to its sequel “Again & Again,” with both songs rejoicing in how no matter what, God will continuously move mountains for you. Franklin closes out the album with “Somebody’s Son” a deeply moving and touching song where he candidly expresses the heartbreak and pain he’s felt throughout his life (especially most recently) due to the familial trauma he’s endured.

Franklin hopes the album resonates with people and gives them permission to accept the highs and lows of life while still understanding that God is always there for them. “For many people, the image of God is Him always keeping score of their wrongdoings. So there’s some fear when it comes to their relationship with God,” he says. “I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant.”

Since bursting onto the scene in 1993 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Kirk Franklin & The Family, Franklin has blessed the world with hit after hit, a bevy of award-winning, lauded albums (in addition to multiple GRAMMYs, he has garnered nearly 40 Stellar Awards and is a 22-time Dove Award winner), and a plethora of epic collaborations with artists such as Mariah Carey, Lil’ Baby, Chance the Rapper, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Khalid, and Michael Jackson. His most recent album, Kingdom Book One (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, and RCA Inspiration), a live, collaboration album with the gospel group Maverick City Music, was recorded at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade, Florida, to raise awareness on the injustice of mass incarceration and debuted at number two on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart and the Top Gospel Albums chart. The album also received three GRAMMY Awards, a BET Award, and NAACP Image Award. In March 2023, Franklin made history by spending 100 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters Chart and becoming the first person to reach the 100-week milestone on a songwriters chart.

In addition to his music awards and accolades, Franklin’s 2022 tour with Maverick City Music broke records as one of the highest-grossing tours in the history of gospel and Christian contemporary music. This fall, Franklin will hit the road again with The Reunion Tour, which will feature Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, and The Clark Sisters, and kick off in Boston with stops in 29 cities across the country.

Making hit records and selling out concerts isn’t the only thing Franklin has mastered. He has served as an executive producer for two popular holiday films such as Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas in 2022 and Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas in 2021 and also served as an executive producer for the BET+ television series “Kingdom Business” in 2022, which was renewed for a second season. In addition to that, Franklin and his wife, Tammy Franklin, premiered their new dating series “The One,” on TV One this past May and served as co-hosts and executive producers. Franklin is now shopping a few more projects around and plans to continue working on unscripted and scripted programming. “I’ve been very excited about being part of these projects,” says Franklin. “I still enjoy doing music, but I’m very grateful to be used by God to bring his name to the conversation and use the vehicle of entertainment to do it.”

For Kirk Franklin, his iconic songs, unforgettable verses, and undeniable showmanship have made him the star and household name he is. Still, he remains humble and extremely grateful to be blessed to share his passion for music with the world. Right now he is in the healing process, and the music gives him the strength to persevere. And yes, the past several months have been a trying time for the renowned artist, but at the same time he is excited about the release of Father’s Day. “The Lord has been super kind to me. This album is an opportunity for me to escape and an opportunity to communicate what I may not always emotionally be able to say,” he says. “This album has been a lifesaver God has blessed me with, and I am truly grateful.”