Celebs Born In December

December is a time for family, celebration, and reflection—and for several celebrities, it’s also a month to celebrate another year of excellence. From trailblazing actors and legendary musicians to athletes who’ve redefined greatness, December-born stars have been making major waves for decades. These stars haven’t only entertained us…they’ve shaped culture, broken barriers, and inspired entire communities with their talent, drive, and passion. Whether they’re known for their groundbreaking roles in Hollywood, chart-topping hits, or captivating personalities, these December-born celebrities have undeniably left a mark on Black America. As we wrap up the year, it’s the perfect moment to shine a light on their contributions and celebrate their continued influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025TRENDING STORY:
It’s time to highlight the birthdays of this Sagittarius and Capricorn crew, recognizing the legacy they’re building for the next generation and beyond. Let’s raise a toast to these stars who make December even more special—proving that greatness doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.
1. Zoe Kravitz – Dec. 1
2. Trina – Dec. 3rd
3. Tyra Banks – Dec. 4th
4. Jay-Z – Dec. 4th
5. Lauren London – Dec. 5th
6. Raven Symone – Dec. 10th
7. Teyana Taylor – Dec. 10th
8. Mos Def – Dec. 11th
9. Regina Hall – Dec. 12th
10. Dionne Warwick – Dec. 12th
11. Jamie Foxx – Dec. 13th
12. NeNe Leakes – Dec. 13th
13. The Late Angie Stone – Dec. 18th
14. The Late Cicely Tyson – Dec. 19th
15. Tyson Beckford – Dec. 19th
16. Samuel L. Jackson – Dec. 21st
17. Jordan Sparks – Dec. 22th
18. Lee Daniels – Dec. 24th
19. Denzel Washington – Dec. 28th
20. John Legend – Dec. 28th
21. Mekhi Phifer – Dec. 29th
22. LeBron James – Dec. 30th
23. Tiger Woods – Dec. 30th
24. Andra Day – Dec. 30th
25. Tyrese – Dec. 30th
