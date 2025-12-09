Celebs Born In December

December is a time for family, celebration, and reflection—and for several celebrities, it’s also a month to celebrate another year of excellence. From trailblazing actors and legendary musicians to athletes who’ve redefined greatness, December-born stars have been making major waves for decades. These stars haven’t only entertained us…they’ve shaped culture, broken barriers, and inspired entire communities with their talent, drive, and passion. Whether they’re known for their groundbreaking roles in Hollywood, chart-topping hits, or captivating personalities, these December-born celebrities have undeniably left a mark on Black America. As we wrap up the year, it’s the perfect moment to shine a light on their contributions and celebrate their continued influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s time to highlight the birthdays of this Sagittarius and Capricorn crew, recognizing the legacy they’re building for the next generation and beyond. Let’s raise a toast to these stars who make December even more special—proving that greatness doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.

SCROLL FOR THE FULL LIST

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Black Celebrities Born In November

10 Times Mary J. Blige Exuded Big Capricorn Energy With Her Fashion

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE