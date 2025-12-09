Close
Celebs Born In December

Published on December 9, 2025

December is a time for family, celebration, and reflection—and for several celebrities, it’s also a month to celebrate another year of excellence. From trailblazing actors and legendary musicians to athletes who’ve redefined greatness, December-born stars have been making major waves for decades. These stars haven’t only entertained us…they’ve shaped culture, broken barriers, and inspired entire communities with their talent, drive, and passion. Whether they’re known for their groundbreaking roles in Hollywood, chart-topping hits, or captivating personalities, these December-born celebrities have undeniably left a mark on Black America. As we wrap up the year, it’s the perfect moment to shine a light on their contributions and celebrate their continued influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.
It’s time to highlight the birthdays of this Sagittarius and Capricorn crew, recognizing the legacy they’re building for the next generation and beyond. Let’s raise a toast to these stars who make December even more special—proving that greatness doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.

1. Zoe Kravitz – Dec. 1

Zoe Kravitz - Dec. 1
Source: Getty

2. Trina – Dec. 3rd

Trina - Dec. 3rd
Source: Getty

3. Tyra Banks – Dec. 4th

Tyra Banks - Dec. 4th
Source: Getty

4. Jay-Z – Dec. 4th

Jay-Z - Dec. 4th
Source: Getty

5. Lauren London – Dec. 5th

Lauren London - Dec. 5th
Source: Getty

6. Raven Symone – Dec. 10th

Raven Symone - Dec. 10th
Source: Getty

7. Teyana Taylor – Dec. 10th

Teyana Taylor - Dec. 10th
Source: Getty

8. Mos Def – Dec. 11th

Mos Def - Dec. 11th
Source: Getty

9. Regina Hall – Dec. 12th

Regina Hall - Dec. 12th
Source: Getty

10. Dionne Warwick – Dec. 12th

Dionne Warwick - Dec. 12th
Source: WENN

11. Jamie Foxx – Dec. 13th

Jamie Foxx - Dec. 13th
Source: Getty

12. NeNe Leakes – Dec. 13th

NeNe Leakes - Dec. 13th
Source: Getty

13. The Late Angie Stone – Dec. 18th

The Late Angie Stone - Dec. 18th
Source: Getty

14. The Late Cicely Tyson – Dec. 19th

The Late Cicely Tyson - Dec. 19th
Source: WENN

15. Tyson Beckford – Dec. 19th

Tyson Beckford - Dec. 19th
Source: Getty

16. Samuel L. Jackson – Dec. 21st

Samuel L. Jackson - Dec. 21st
Source: Getty

17. Jordan Sparks – Dec. 22th

Jordan Sparks - Dec. 22th
Source: Getty

18. Lee Daniels – Dec. 24th

Lee Daniels - Dec. 24th
Source: Getty

19. Denzel Washington – Dec. 28th

Denzel Washington - Dec. 28th
Source: Getty

20. John Legend – Dec. 28th

John Legend - Dec. 28th
Source: Getty

21. Mekhi Phifer – Dec. 29th

Mekhi Phifer - Dec. 29th
Source: Getty

22. LeBron James – Dec. 30th

LeBron James - Dec. 30th
Source: Getty

23. Tiger Woods – Dec. 30th

Tiger Woods - Dec. 30th
Source: WENN

24. Andra Day – Dec. 30th

Andra Day - Dec. 30th
Source: Getty

25. Tyrese – Dec. 30th

Tyrese - Dec. 30th
Source: Getty

