THE TOM JOYNER FANTASTIC VOYAGE:

THE VALUE IS PRICELESS!

Embark on the ultimate cruise experience with unbeatable value starting at just a little over $300 a day. Delve into the extraordinary benefits awaiting you when you secure your cabin.

Over 30 Stellar Performances and Activities

Live musical extravaganzas in the Main Theatre, on the

Pool Deck, and in Studio B.

Onboard comedy shows featuring Chaka Khan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bobby Brown, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Redman & Method Man, Ralph Tresvant, Kirk Franklin, TANK, and more!

Estimated Value: Approx. $9000

Relevant and Engaging Daily Seminars

Dive into daily seminars covering Health,

Wealth, and Business.

Estimated Value: Approx. $2000

Unique Daily Workouts Tailored for You

Classes include Hip Hop Aerobics, Double Dutch, Hula Hoop Workouts, Line Dance Classes, and more!



Estimated Value: Approx. $200/Week

Daily Culinary Delights

Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner options in the Main Dining Room.

Casual dining at the Windjammer Marketplace, snacks at

Café Promenade, and a Pizza Station.

Custom menus crafted by our award-winning FV Culinary Council Chefs.

Estimated Value: Approx. $1000/Week

Onboard Amenities Galore

Access to the FlowRider, Rock Climbing Wall, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Pools, Whirlpools, The Perfect Storm Water Slide, Mini Golf, and a Full Basketball Court.

Estimated Value: Approx. $200/Week

Supporting HBCU Students

Your support aids the Tom Joyner Foundation in providing scholarships to HBCU students.

A portion of your cabin purchase may be tax-deductible (consult with a tax professional).

Exceptional Diverse Destination Ports-of-Call

Explore Labadee, Puerta Plata in the Dominican Republic,

and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Join the famous Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Beach Party.

Estimated Value: Approx. $1500/Week Per Port

All-Inclusive

Cost includes tips and gratuities for all onboard staff.

Estimated Value: Approx. $200/Week

Priceless Extras

Stress-free with no worries about drinking and driving.

Enjoy a smoke-free environment.

Get up close and personal with celebrities for your very own selfie.

Adult-only fun – attendees must be 21 or older.

Exclusive ownership of the entire ship for the week.

Vibrant Nightlife and Entertainment

Participate in the nightly theme night parade on the Promenade.

Try your luck at the Onboard Casino Royal featuring slots, tables, and celebrity tournaments.

Active nightlife at Onboard Bars, Night Club, Schooner Piano Bar, Boleros Bar with a nightly live band, and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled cruise experience where every moment is designed for your enjoyment and enrichment! Secure your cabin today for the journey of a lifetime.