The 2026 Met Gala Guest List Is Out: See What Melinated Celebrities Will Be Attending

Source: The 2026 Met Gala is set to be a night of unparalleled glamour and cultural celebration, and this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” promises to honor the intersection of fashion, creativity, and storytelling. For fashion enthusiasts, this event is more than just a red-carpet spectacle; it’s a moment to celebrate the fashion industry, artistry, and influence on a global stage. The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is often referred to as fashion’s biggest night. It’s where the worlds of art, culture, and style collide, and this year’s theme invites attendees to explore the artistry of costume design as a form of self-expression and cultural commentary. From bold statements to intricate craftsmanship, the evening will showcase how fashion can tell stories, challenge norms, and celebrate identity. Leading the charge this year are the event’s co-chairs, including tennis icon Venus Williams and global superstar Beyoncé. Both women embody the spirit of excellence and have displayed cretivity in the fashion world that the Met Gala represents. Love Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage? Get more! Join the Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Met Gala is more than just a night of fashion; it’s a platform to celebrate our contributions to art, culture, and society. As the world watches the 2026 Met Gala unfold, it’s clear that this year’s event is about more than just the clothes. It’s about celebrating the artistry, innovation, and cultural impact of those who dare to dream big. RELATED STORY: The Top Superfine Looks From the 2025 Met Gala RELATED STORY: Met Gala 2026’s ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Sets The Stage For Living Masterpieces See what celebrities with melanin will be attending the 2026 Met Gala below

Beyonce Beyoncé, the global superstar and cultural icon, has solidified her legacy as one of the most influential artists of all time. Renowned for her powerhouse vocals, groundbreaking performances, and visionary artistry, she continues to set the standard in music, fashion, and entertainment. With countless awards, including Grammys and an Emmy, Beyoncé uses her platform to celebrate empowerment, representation, and social change. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, her impact resonates far beyond the spotlight.

Serena Williams Serena Williams, a tennis powerhouse and global icon, is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles and an unmatched career, she has broken barriers and set records in the world of sports. Beyond the court, Serena is a successful entrepreneur, advocate for equality, and fashion trailblazer, inspiring millions with her strength and determination. Her legacy extends far beyond tennis, leaving an indelible mark on culture and society.

Venus Williams Venus Williams, a tennis legend and trailblazer, has redefined excellence both on and off the court. With seven Grand Slam singles titles and a career spanning decades, she is celebrated for her athleticism, resilience, and groundbreaking achievements in the sport. Beyond tennis, Venus is a successful entrepreneur, advocate for equality, and fashion icon, using her platform to inspire and empower others. Her legacy as a champion and cultural icon continues to shine brightly.

Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor, the multi-talented singer, actress, dancer, and director, has become a creative powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Known for her soulful voice and hits like Gonna Love Me and Wake Up Love, she has captivated audiences with her artistry and authenticity. Beyond music, Teyana is celebrated for her visionary work as a director and choreographer, as well as her influence in fashion and beauty.

Zendaya Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actress, singer, and fashion icon, has become one of the most influential figures in entertainment today. Known for her standout roles in Euphoria, Spider-Man, and The Greatest Showman, she captivates audiences with her talent and versatility. Beyond acting, Zendaya is a trailblazer in the fashion world, celebrated for her bold and innovative style. As an advocate for inclusivity and social justice, she uses her platform to inspire change and empower others. Her grace, talent, and authenticity make her a true role model and cultural icon.

Misty Copeland Misty Copeland, the groundbreaking ballerina and author, has redefined the world of classical dance. As the first African American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, she has shattered barriers and inspired countless individuals with her talent and perseverance. Beyond her performances, Misty is a passionate advocate for diversity in the arts and a role model for aspiring dancers worldwide. Her grace, strength, and dedication continue to leave an enduring legacy both on and off the stage.

Adut Akech Adut Akech, the South Sudanese-Australian supermodel, has become a powerful force in the fashion industry. Known for her striking beauty and commanding presence on the runway, she has worked with top designers and graced the covers of major fashion magazines. Beyond modeling, Adut is an advocate for diversity and representation, using her platform to inspire change and empower others. Her journey from a refugee to a global icon is a testament to her resilience, determination, and undeniable talent.

Ciara Ciara, the multi-talented singer, dancer, and fashion icon, continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic presence and timeless style. Known for her chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, she effortlessly blends music, fashion, and empowerment. Whether gracing the red carpet or dominating the stage, Ciara’s influence extends far beyond entertainment, inspiring fans worldwide with her artistry and grace.

Naomi Campbell Source: MICHAELA STACHE / Getty Naomi Campbell, the legendary supermodel and global fashion icon, has reigned supreme on runways and magazine covers for decades. Renowned for her striking beauty, fierce walk, and trailblazing career, she has become a symbol of elegance and resilience in the fashion world. Beyond modeling, Naomi is a philanthropist and advocate, using her platform to champion diversity and humanitarian causes worldwide.

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Olandria Carthen Olandria Carthen, a rising star in the world of fashion and entertainment, has quickly made her mark as a model, influencer, and television personality. Hailing from Decatur, Alabama, and a proud graduate of Tuskegee University, she gained widespread recognition as the runner-up on the seventh season of Love Island USA. Known for her elegance and authenticity, Olandria has since become a sought-after figure in the fashion industry, working with major brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Reebok, and Sephora. Her journey from reality TV to global runways is a testament to her drive, creativity, and ability to inspire.

Bad Bunny Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty Bad Bunny, the global music sensation and cultural icon, has redefined the boundaries of Latin music and pop culture. Known for his genre-blending sound and bold fashion choices, he has become a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. With multiple Grammy wins and record-breaking albums, Bad Bunny continues to captivate audiences worldwide while using his platform to advocate for social justice and representation. Whether on stage or the red carpet, his presence is as impactful as his artistry.

Rosalia osalía, the Grammy-winning Spanish singer, songwriter, and producer, has revolutionized the music industry with her innovative blend of flamenco, pop, and urban sounds. Known for hits like Malamente, Con Altura, and Saoko, she captivates audiences with her powerful voice and boundary-pushing artistry. Beyond her music, Rosalía is celebrated for her bold fashion choices and cultural impact, making her a global icon. Her fearless creativity and dedication to her craft continue to inspire fans and redefine the possibilities of modern music.





Jay Z Source: MEGA / Getty Jay-Z, a hip-hop legend and business mogul, has cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in music and culture. With countless Grammy wins and a career spanning decades, he is celebrated for his lyrical genius and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond music, Jay-Z has built an empire, from Roc Nation to ventures in fashion, spirits, and tech, while using his platform to advocate for social justice and equity. His legacy as an artist, innovator, and cultural icon continues to inspire generations.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and pianist, is a global icon celebrated for her soulful voice and timeless artistry. With 15 Grammy wins and countless hits, she has captivated audiences with her authenticity and passion for music. Beyond her artistry, Alicia is a dedicated philanthropist, advocate for empowerment, and author, using her platform to inspire change and promote self-love. Her impact resonates far beyond the stage, making her a true cultural and creative force.

Lizzo Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, rapper, and flutist, is a powerhouse of talent and positivity. Known for her infectious hits and dynamic performances, she has become a champion of self-love, body positivity, and empowerment. Beyond her music, Lizzo uses her platform to inspire confidence and celebrate individuality, breaking barriers in the entertainment industry. Her bold artistry and unapologetic authenticity continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Doechi Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Doechii, the rising star and genre-defying artist, is making waves in the music industry with her bold sound and electrifying performances. Known for her versatility and fearless creativity, she blends rap, R&B, and pop to craft a style uniquely her own. Beyond her music, Doechii is a voice for self-expression and empowerment, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality. As a trailblazer in the new wave of artists, her impact is only just beginning.

Coco Jones Source: Joshua Kissi / for HelloBeautiful Coco Jones, the multi-talented singer, actress, and rising star, is captivating audiences with her powerhouse vocals and magnetic screen presence. Known for her soulful music and standout roles, she has become a voice of authenticity and empowerment. Beyond her artistry, Coco uses her platform to inspire confidence and celebrate individuality, solidifying her place as a dynamic force in entertainment. Her star continues to rise, leaving an indelible mark on music and film.

Laura Harrier Laura Harrier, the talented actress and model, has made her mark in Hollywood with her captivating performances and timeless beauty. Known for her breakout role in BlacKkKlansman and her work in fashion, she seamlessly blends talent and elegance. Beyond her career, Laura is an advocate for diversity and social justice, using her platform to amplify important conversations. Her presence in both film and fashion continues to inspire and redefine modern stardom.

Zoe Saldana Zoe Saldana, the acclaimed actress and global star, has become a powerhouse in Hollywood with her iconic roles in blockbuster franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Known for her versatility and commanding screen presence, she has brought depth and strength to every character she portrays. Beyond her acting career, Zoe is an advocate for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry, using her platform to inspire change. Her legacy as a trailblazer and cultural icon continues to shine brightly.

Lewis Hamilton Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty Lewis Hamilton, the legendary Formula 1 driver, is celebrated as one of the greatest athletes in motorsport history. With seven World Championships and countless records, he has redefined excellence on the track. Beyond racing, Lewis is a passionate advocate for diversity, sustainability, and social justice, using his platform to drive meaningful change. As a trailblazer both in and out of the cockpit, his legacy as a champion and cultural icon continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union, the acclaimed actress, author, and entrepreneur, is a force of talent and inspiration. Known for her standout roles in films like Bring It On and Bad Boys II, she has captivated audiences with her charisma and authenticity. Beyond her acting career, Gabrielle is a fierce advocate for equality, mental health awareness, and LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to amplify important causes. Her work as an author and businesswoman further solidifies her legacy as a trailblazer and cultural icon.

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Anok Yai Anok Yai, the trailblazing supermodel, has become a global icon in the fashion industry. Known for her striking beauty and commanding presence, she has graced the runways of top designers and the covers of prestigious magazines. As the first South Sudanese model to open a Prada show, Anok has shattered barriers and redefined representation in fashion. Beyond her modeling career, she uses her platform to advocate for diversity and inspire others to embrace their uniqueness.

Doja Cat Doja Cat, the genre-bending singer, rapper, and songwriter, has taken the music world by storm with her infectious hits and bold creativity. Known for her unique sound, captivating visuals, and dynamic performances, she effortlessly blends pop, rap, and R&B to create chart-topping anthems. Beyond her music, Doja Cat is a trendsetter and cultural icon, celebrated for her fearless self-expression and ever-evolving artistry. Her impact on music and pop culture continues to grow, solidifying her as a force to be reckoned with.

Michael B. Jordan Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty Michael B. Jordan, the acclaimed actor, producer, and entrepreneur, has become one of Hollywood’s most dynamic talents. Known for his powerful performances in films like Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station, he brings depth and charisma to every role. Beyond acting, Michael is a trailblazer behind the scenes, championing diversity and inclusion through his production company, Outlier Society. As a cultural icon and advocate for change, his influence extends far beyond the screen, inspiring a new generation of storytellers and dreamers.

Lala Anthony La La Anthony, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur, is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Known for her roles in hit shows like Power and her magnetic presence on screen, she has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Beyond acting, La La is a successful businesswoman, author, and advocate for empowerment, inspiring others to chase their dreams. Her influence spans fashion, media, and philanthropy, solidifying her as a multifaceted icon and role model.

Cardi B Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, actress, and entrepreneur, has become a global sensation with her larger-than-life personality and chart-topping hits. Known for her unfiltered authenticity and infectious energy, she has redefined success in the music industry with tracks like Bodak Yellow and WAP. Beyond her music, Cardi is a fashion icon and business mogul, using her platform to advocate for social issues and empower her fans. Her journey from the Bronx to superstardom is a testament to her resilience and unstoppable drive.

Angela Bassett Source: Mike Marsland / Getty Angela Bassett, the legendary actress and cultural icon, has graced Hollywood with her extraordinary talent and commanding presence. Known for her powerful performances in films like What’s Love Got to Do with It, Black Panther, and Malcolm X, she has brought depth and dignity to every role. Beyond her acting career, Angela is a trailblazer and advocate for representation, inspiring generations with her grace and resilience. Her legacy as a Hollywood powerhouse and role model continues to shine brightly.

Zoe Kravitz Zoë Kravitz, the multi-talented actress, singer, and style icon, has carved her own path in the entertainment industry. Known for her standout roles in projects like Big Little Lies, The Batman, and High Fidelity, she captivates audiences with her effortless charisma and depth. Beyond acting, Zoë is a fashion trailblazer and advocate for individuality, using her platform to inspire self-expression and creativity. As a cultural icon, she continues to redefine what it means to be bold and authentic in Hollywood.

SZA Source: Daniel Webster / Courtesy TDE / RCA Records SZA, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has redefined modern R&B with her soulful voice and deeply personal lyrics. Known for her groundbreaking album Ctrl and hits like Good Days and Kill Bill, she has captivated audiences with her raw emotion and genre-blending sound. Beyond her music, SZA is a symbol of authenticity and self-love, inspiring fans to embrace their individuality. As a trailblazer in the music industry, her artistry and influence continue to leave an indelible mark on the world.

Megan Thee Stallion Source: JC Olivera/WireImage / JC Olivera/WireImage Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, songwriter, and cultural phenomenon, has taken the music world by storm with her bold lyrics and electrifying performances. Known for hits like Savage, Hot Girl Summer, and Body, she has become a symbol of empowerment and confidence. Beyond her music, Megan is an advocate for education, mental health awareness, and women’s rights, using her platform to inspire and uplift. Her influence extends far beyond the stage, solidifying her as a trailblazer and icon of her generation.

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland, the Grammy-winning singer, actress, and philanthropist, has solidified her place as a global icon in the entertainment industry. Rising to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child, she has since built a successful solo career with hits like Motivation and When Love Takes Over. Beyond her music, Kelly is a passionate advocate for mental health, women’s empowerment, and community initiatives. Her grace, talent, and dedication continue to inspire fans around the world, making her a true role model and trailblazer.

Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams, the multi-talented artist, producer, and entrepreneur, has left an indelible mark on music, fashion, and culture. Known for his chart-topping hits like Happy and his groundbreaking work with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D., Pharrell has redefined the sound of modern music. Beyond his artistry, he is a visionary in fashion, leading collaborations with top brands and launching his own label. As a philanthropist and advocate for creativity, Pharrell continues to inspire innovation and positivity, solidifying his legacy as a cultural icon.

EJAE EJAE, the rising star in the music industry, is making waves with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Known for her ability to blend genres seamlessly, she captivates audiences with her unique sound and authentic storytelling. As an emerging artist, EJAE is carving out her own space in the industry, inspiring listeners with her creativity and passion. Her journey is just beginning, and she’s already proving to be a force to watch in the world of music.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra, the globally acclaimed actress, producer, and philanthropist, has become a trailblazer in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Known for her standout roles in films like Barfi! and The White Tiger, as well as the hit series Quantico, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent and versatility. Beyond acting, Priyanka is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a passionate advocate for education and women’s rights. Her influence extends to fashion and entrepreneurship, making her a true global icon and inspiration to millions.