Ralph Tresvant is an international star that has captivated audiences for more than 40 years as a solo artist, actor, entertainer, writer, producer and legendary front man of Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition. An icon in R&B, Tresvant is now the new host of Urban One Inc’s Reach Media and Radio One’s long-running syndicated show, “Love and R&B”. The show, which debuts in 2023, will build on the show’s legacy of keeping traditional R&B music alive with classic slow jams and love songs.

Born May 16, 1968, Tresvant grew up in the Roxbury section of Boston. He joined childhood friends Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe to form a musical group called New Edition, where they later went on to be discovered by producer/songwriter Maurice Starr. Starr’s concept was to form a group that was a “new edition” of the Jackson 5. Signed to StreetWise Records, the group scored with “Candy Girl” and became an instant overnight sensation, led by Tresvant’s pitch perfect vocals and show stopping performances. The hits continued with “Is This the End” (number eight R&B), “Lost in Love”(number six R&B), “Count Me Out” (number two R&B for two weeks), “Earth Angel” from the movie Karate Kid Part 2 (number three R&B), “Once in a Lifetime Groove” from the Gregory Hines/Billy Crystal movie Running Scared (number ten R&B), “Tears on My Pillow” with Little Anthony of Little Anthony and the Imperials, “If It Isn’t Love” (number two R&B, number seven pop), “You’re Not My Kind of Girl” (number three R&B), and “Crucial” (number four R&B).

Later, Tresvant signed to MCA Records as a solo artist and soared to the top of the charts with his debut single, “Sensitivity”, produced by songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. “Sensitivity” sold over a million copies, going to #1 R&B and #4 pop on Billboard‘s charts in fall 1990. His solo debut, Ralph Tresvant, was released in November of 1990 and went platinum, reaching #1 R&B for two weeks, solidifying the artist as a standout star. The album also yielded the charting hits “Stone Cold Gentleman”featuring Bobby Brown, “Do What I Gotta Do,” and “Rated R”. Ever sought after in Hollywood, Ralph sang on the 1992 hit “The Best Things in Life Are Free” with the late great Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson on lead with BBD. That was followed by his own hit single, “Money Can’t Buy You Love,” from the Damon and Marlon Wayans movie Mo’ Money. Ralph has also appeared in the movie House Party 2.

In 1996, the highly anticipated New Edition reunion album, “Home Again” was released with much success, and there was a 1998 sophomore release, “It’s Goin’ Down.” In 2006 Xault Record’s released RizzWaFaire, that entered Billboard’s Top 200 Charts at #88. As an artist and humanitarian, Ralph has been celebrated for his contributions to an ever changing music industry by being honored with the keys to the city in Miami, Oklahoma and New Orleans. In a full circle moment, Ralph’s hometown of Boston, MA declared October 13th as “Ralph Tresvant Day” statewide, a fete witnessed by thousands of adoring fans.

The year 2017 was a period of new birth and honor for Ralph Tresvant and New Edition. In 2017, his life as the front man of New Edition was portrayed in The New Edition Story, the highly successful BETminiseries which still holds the record for highest rated Biopic Mini in cable history. Also, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce proudly honored musical group New Edition: Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill with the 2,600th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tresvant returned to music as a solo artist in 2020 with the album “All Mine”.

The album’s debut single featured New Edition band-mate Johnny Gill and was written and produced by Francesca Francci Richard, Jeffrey Brent Anderson, Sean Tsai and Gregg Paganii. Dazzling audiences decades later, Tresvant joined his New Edition bandmates in 2022 for “The Culture Tour”, a 30-city tour that sold out in venues across the U.S. His long standing place in the music business is only eclipsed by his enormous talent and steadfastness. Many big ventures lay ahead for Ralph Tresvant.