00days
00hours
00minutes
00seconds

This countdown has been ended already!

Sunday, October 19, 2025 – Sunday, October 26, 2025

Departure Port: New Orleans, LA (NOLA)

Ship: Carnival Liberty ® 

**PORTS OF CALL

Mahogany Bay, Honduras

Belize, Central America

Cozumel, Mexico

DayDatePort
SundayOctober 19, 2025New Orleans, LA
MondayOctober 20, 2025Fun Day at Sea
TuesdayOctober 21, 2025Cozumel
WednesdayOctober 22, 2025Belize
ThursdayOctober 23, 2025Mahogany Bay
FridayOctober 24, 2025Fun Day at Sea
SaturdayOctober 25, 2025Fun Day at Sea
SundayOctober 26, 2025New Orleans, LA


**All itineraries, times and ports are subject to change without notice.

2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  

The “Party with a Purpose” supports our HBCUs and a portion may be tax deductible.


As always, the Fantastic Voyage includes prepaids for which most cruises charge extra.

Transfers between the airport and the pier, cabin gratuities, and port fees and taxes are included in your cabin price.

 

 

Ocean Views     Price per passenger from…
             
Category Category Description   Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
O1 Ultra Spacious Ocean View   $4,875 $3,775 $3,225 Up to 6 ***
O2 Spacious Panoramic Ocean View   $4,675 $3,645 $3,125  
O3 Spacious Panoramic Ocean View SOLD OUT $4,625      
O4 Spacious Ocean View SOLD OUT $4,575 $3,575 $3,075  
O5 Spacious Ocean View SOLD OUT $4,525      
O6 Ocean View   $4,475 $3,510 $3,025  
O7 Ocean View   $4,425      
O8 Ocean View   $4,375 $3,445 $2,975  
O9 Ocean View SOLD OUT $4,325      

 

Promenades   Price per passenger from…
           
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
P1 Spacious Promenade Interior SOLD OUT $4,075 $3,245 $2,825 Up to 6 ***
P3 Promenade   $3,925      
P4 Promenade   $3,850      
P5 Promenade   $3,775      
P6 Promenade (Non-Connecting) SOLD OUT $3,695      

 

Interiors   Price per passenger from…
           
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
IR Spacious Interior SOLD OUT $3,995 $3,190 $2,785 Up to 6 ***
I1 Interior   $3,625 $2,945 $2,600  
I2 Interior   $3,595      
I3 Interior   $3,575      
I4 Interior   $3,550 $2,895 $2,565  
I5 Interior   $3,525 $2,875 $2,550  
I6 Interior   $3,495      
I7 Interior SOLD OUT $3,475      
I8 Interior SOLD OUT$3,450      
I9 Interior SOLD OUT $3,425      

 

Club Cabins   Price per passenger from…
           
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
O6C Ocean View (Club)   $4,345 $3,380 $2,895  
O7C Ocean View (Club) SOLD OUT $4,295      
I1C Interior (Club)   $3,495 $2,810 $2,470  
I3C Interior (Club) SOLD OUT $3,445      
I9C Interior (Club) SOLD OUT $3,295      

 

 

Balconies   Price per passenger from…
           
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
B01 Spacious Ocean View Balcony SOLD OUT $5,775 $4,460 $3,800  
B02 Spacious Ocean View Balcony   $5,725      
B03 Spacious Ocean View Balcony   $5,675 $4,395 $3,750  
B04 Spacious Ocean View Balcony   $5,625      
B05 Spacious Ocean View Balcony   $5,625      
B06 Spacious Ocean View Balcony   $5,625      
B07 Ocean View Balcony   $5,295      
B08 Ocean View Balcony SOLD OUT $5,295      
B09 Ocean View Balcony   $5,295      
B10 Ocean View Balcony   $5,275 $4,125 $3,550  
B11 Ocean View Balcony   $5,255 $4,115    
B12 Ocean View Balcony SOLD OUT $5,225      

 

Suites   Price per passenger from…
           
Category Category Description Double Triple Quad Additional Occupancy
G1 Grand Suite – 2 Bedrooms   $9,275 $6,875 $5,675 Up to 8 ***
G2 Grand Suite – 1 Bedroom   $8,875 $6,610 $5,475  
J1 & J2 Junior Suite   $8,275 $6,345 $5,275  
SP Ocean View Panoramic Suite SOLD OUT $9,650 $7,125 $5,865 Up to 6 ***

 

 

Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.

*All itineraries, times, ports, vessel, artists, performmers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice. 

**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation

*** For connecting cabins, ADA accessible cabins, and pricing for occupancies of 5 – 8 passengers…please contact the Fantastic Voyage Call Center at 214-465-1963.

*All itineraries, dates and times, vessel, ports, artists, performers, appearances, locations, etc. are subject to change without notice.

**Consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation.

Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage

Quick Links

Legal

Close