Sunday, October 19, 2025 – Sunday, October 26, 2025
Departure Port: New Orleans, LA (NOLA)
Ship: Carnival Liberty ®
**PORTS OF CALL
Mahogany Bay, Honduras
Belize, Central America
Cozumel, Mexico
|Day
|Date
|Port
|Sunday
|October 19, 2025
|New Orleans, LA
|Monday
|October 20, 2025
|Fun Day at Sea
|Tuesday
|October 21, 2025
|Cozumel
|Wednesday
|October 22, 2025
|Belize
|Thursday
|October 23, 2025
|Mahogany Bay
|Friday
|October 24, 2025
|Fun Day at Sea
|Saturday
|October 25, 2025
|Fun Day at Sea
|Sunday
|October 26, 2025
|New Orleans, LA
**All itineraries, times and ports are subject to change without notice.
2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
The “Party with a Purpose” supports our HBCUs and a portion may be tax deductible.
As always, the Fantastic Voyage includes prepaids for which most cruises charge extra.
Transfers between the airport and the pier, cabin gratuities, and port fees and taxes are included in your cabin price.
|Ocean Views
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|O1
|Ultra Spacious Ocean View
|$4,875
|$3,775
|$3,225
|Up to 6 ***
|O2
|Spacious Panoramic Ocean View
|$4,675
|$3,645
|$3,125
|O3
|Spacious Panoramic Ocean View
|SOLD OUT
|$4,625
|O4
|Spacious Ocean View
|SOLD OUT
|$4,575
|$3,575
|$3,075
|O5
|Spacious Ocean View
|SOLD OUT
|$4,525
|O6
|Ocean View
|$4,475
|$3,510
|$3,025
|O7
|Ocean View
|$4,425
|O8
|Ocean View
|$4,375
|$3,445
|$2,975
|O9
|Ocean View
|SOLD OUT
|$4,325
|Promenades
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|P1
|Spacious Promenade Interior
|SOLD OUT
|$4,075
|$3,245
|$2,825
|Up to 6 ***
|P3
|Promenade
|$3,925
|P4
|Promenade
|$3,850
|P5
|Promenade
|$3,775
|P6
|Promenade (Non-Connecting)
|SOLD OUT
|$3,695
|Interiors
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|IR
|Spacious Interior
|SOLD OUT
|$3,995
|$3,190
|$2,785
|Up to 6 ***
|I1
|Interior
|$3,625
|$2,945
|$2,600
|I2
|Interior
|$3,595
|I3
|Interior
|$3,575
|I4
|Interior
|$3,550
|$2,895
|$2,565
|I5
|Interior
|$3,525
|$2,875
|$2,550
|I6
|Interior
|$3,495
|I7
|Interior
|SOLD OUT
|$3,475
|I8
|Interior
|SOLD OUT
|$3,450
|I9
|Interior
|SOLD OUT
|$3,425
|Club Cabins
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|O6C
|Ocean View (Club)
|$4,345
|$3,380
|$2,895
|O7C
|Ocean View (Club)
|SOLD OUT
|$4,295
|I1C
|Interior (Club)
|$3,495
|$2,810
|$2,470
|I3C
|Interior (Club)
|SOLD OUT
|$3,445
|I9C
|Interior (Club)
|SOLD OUT
|$3,295
|Balconies
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|B01
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|SOLD OUT
|$5,775
|$4,460
|$3,800
|B02
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,725
|B03
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,675
|$4,395
|$3,750
|B04
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B05
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B06
|Spacious Ocean View Balcony
|$5,625
|B07
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,295
|B08
|Ocean View Balcony
|SOLD OUT
|$5,295
|B09
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,295
|B10
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,275
|$4,125
|$3,550
|B11
|Ocean View Balcony
|$5,255
|$4,115
|B12
|Ocean View Balcony
|SOLD OUT
|$5,225
|Suites
|Price per passenger from…
|Category
|Category Description
|Double
|Triple
|Quad
|Additional Occupancy
|G1
|Grand Suite – 2 Bedrooms
|$9,275
|$6,875
|$5,675
|Up to 8 ***
|G2
|Grand Suite – 1 Bedroom
|$8,875
|$6,610
|$5,475
|J1 & J2
|Junior Suite
|$8,275
|$6,345
|$5,275
|SP
|Ocean View Panoramic Suite
|SOLD OUT
|$9,650
|$7,125
|$5,865
|Up to 6 ***
Passengers are responsible for providing their own cabin mates.
*All itineraries, times, ports, vessel, artists, performmers, appearances and locations are subject to change without notice.
**consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation
*** For connecting cabins, ADA accessible cabins, and pricing for occupancies of 5 – 8 passengers…please contact the Fantastic Voyage Call Center at 214-465-1963.