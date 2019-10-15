Fantastic Theme Nights 2020

STAY TUNED FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TWO ADDITIONAL THEME NIGHTS

*Not shown in order – schedule will be assigned at a later date

Represent Night

Wear clothing that represents your hometown, favorite team, frat/sorority, family, cause, etc.

White Night

We’ll keep the night bright, so fresh and so clean in all white!

Jeans & Bling – NEW

Pair your best summer denim with your favorite bling and turn up from top to bottom!

Sneaker Ball

No one does Formal Night like the Fantastic Voyage! Party across the seas in fancy tuxes, gowns and your sneakers!

FantastiCon – NEW

This year we celebrate with Comic Con! Dress as your favorite comic book, science fiction, anime or pop culture characters!

Pajama Night

It’s the ultimate sleepover in your favorite pair of pajamas! Let’s get together and have a good time!

Costumes and glitter and parades…oh my!

