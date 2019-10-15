Fantastic Theme Nights 2020

STAY TUNED FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TWO ADDITIONAL THEME NIGHTS
*Not shown in order – schedule will be assigned at a later date
Represent Night
Wear clothing that represents your hometown, favorite team, frat/sorority, family, cause, etc.
White Night
We’ll keep the night bright, so fresh and so clean in all white!
Jeans & Bling – NEW
Pair your best summer denim with your favorite bling and turn up from top to bottom!
Sneaker Ball
No one does Formal Night like the Fantastic Voyage! Party across the seas in fancy tuxes, gowns and your sneakers!
FantastiCon – NEW
This year we celebrate with Comic Con! Dress as your favorite comic book, science fiction, anime or pop culture characters!
Pajama Night
It’s the ultimate sleepover in your favorite pair of pajamas! Let’s get together and have a good time!
Costumes and glitter and parades…oh my!
STAY TUNED FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TWO ADDITIONAL THEME NIGHTS
*Not shown in order – schedule will be assigned at a later date