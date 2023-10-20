Tank is a multi-Grammy-nominated platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor whose career spans more than 20 years. He’s produced several hit albums, including his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money which has produced four #1 hit singles, “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” and “See Through Love” featuring Chris Brown, officially garnering Tank eight #1 R&B hit songs since the release of his album SAVAGE (2017), which produced the 2x-platinum-selling hit “When We.” Last year, Tank celebrated the re-release of his first three albums: Force of Nature, One Man, Sex, Love & Pain. These albums re-connected him to his core fans and introduced his impressive catalog to a new generation of R&B music lovers. Tank has written and produced for some of the industry’s biggest names, including Beyonce, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Alicia Keys, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland, and Jennifer Hudson, as well as for newcomers Eric Bellinger, Rotimi, Sammy, Feather, and more. His TV and film credits include Lifetime’s “Seven Deadly Sins: Lust, “HBO’s Togetherness, VH-1’s Hit TheFloor, Bounce TV’s Saints & Sinners, TVOne’s Born Again Virgin, BET’s Mancave, and the network’s record-breaking movies The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story. Never one to be stagnant, Tank is always looking to expand his repertoire. Surrounded by the likes of comedic funny men Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, and Deon Cole, Tank has dived into the world of stand-up comedy, performing at clubs around the country. In 2022, Tank and long-time manager and best friend J Valentine successfully launched the “R&B Money” Podcast via iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network (click here), which has featured guests Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Ari Lennox, LeToya Luckett, K. Michelle, Jon B., Ray Parker Jr. Isaac Carree, The Whispers and more. Debuting as the #1 Music Podcast, the show celebrates the genre of R&B, representing the culture like no other, highlighting the genre with exceptionally compelling storytelling while building a place of discovery for the fans. Earlier this year, Tank appeared on the join R&B legends Keith Sweat and Guy on the New Edition Legacy Tour selling out venues all over the country.