Fantastic Voyage

El Debarge and Busta Rhymes Kick of The Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 21, 2023

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Day one of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with a bang! El Debarge and Busta Rhymes hit the stage as surprise guests.  Toni Terry, Scarface, Tisha Campbell, and The Force MDs were on hand for the party with a purpose sail away party. Check out everything that went down here.

1. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Scarface takes a picture with a fan at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

2. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Griff host the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

3. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Griff, Chris Paul and Huggie Low Down at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

4. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruisers great Toni Terry

5. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

The crowd at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

6. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Cruisers at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

7. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Cruisers dancing at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge

8. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tisha Night Campbell surprises Busta Rhymes with a birthday cake during his performance

9. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Busta Rhymes performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

10. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Ladies representing Detroit at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 

11. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

12. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Busta Rhymes talks to cruisers  at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 

13. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

14. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

15. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

16. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

17. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Cruisers enjoy the sail away concert at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 

18. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

El Debarge performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 

19. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

20. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage

21. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Cruisers enjoy the sail away concert at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 

22. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 Source:other

Busta Rhymes greets Tom Joyner on day 1 of the Fantastic Voyage 

Close