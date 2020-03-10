A Message From Tom Joyner

Ahoy, mates!

The Call Center has received some calls inquiring about how the current COVID‑19 virus may impact the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2020. My priority is the health and safety of my passengers. Carnival is monitoring the situation to ensure that my team and I are abreast of developments so that we can provide a safe and fun cruise.

We take the situation seriously, and Carnival is taking enhanced measures to ensure that our passengers, staff, and Carnival’s crew aboard the Carnival Magic are safe from the virus. These steps can be viewed on Carnival’s website at https://www.carnival.com/health-and-sailing-update.

My foundation is having ongoing conversations with Carnival regarding the status of COVID‑19 and current safety measures. As such, the current plan is to operate the Fantastic Voyage in continuation of its twenty-first year of providing a fun and safe entertainment cruise. As Carnival updates us, we will update you.

The cruise is just a couple of weeks off. I’m getting fitted for my costumes; packing my bags; and talking to the entertainers about what a great time we’re going to have aboard ship. I’m looking forward to seeing each and every one of you there!

And, I’m extending the VIP Experience selection period until tomorrow evening. Reserve the VIP Experience you want before they’re all gone by clicking here.

Your captain,