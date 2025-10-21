Entertainment

NE-YO — Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

Published on October 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2025

Source: PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

NE-YO — Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist

As the ocean breeze meets the rhythm of soul, Ne-Yo brings his signature blend of class, charisma, and timeless hits to the Fantastic Voyage stage.

With over two decades of chart-topping success, Ne-Yo’s catalog is the soundtrack to modern R&B: the confessions of “So Sick,” the passion of “Sexy Love,” and the freedom of “Champagne Life.”

Expect a seamless journey through slow jams, dance floor anthems, and moments of pure emotion.

Whether you fell in love to “Because of You,” found strength in “Miss Independent,” or danced through life with “Give Me Everything,”

Ne-Yo reminds us that real R&B never goes out of style — it simply evolves.

Welcome aboard a night of rhythm, romance, and real music.

RELATED: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

NE-YO — Fantastic Voyage Cruise Setlist was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Stay

2. Because of You

3. Miss Independent

4. She Got Her Own

5. Champagne Life

6. Sexy Love

7. Handle Me Gently / One in a Million (Aaliyah Tribute Blend)

8. She Knows

9. Pushback

10. U 2 Luv

11. Play Hard (Ne-Yo verse only)

12. Time of Our Lives (Pitbull)

13. Give Me Everything (Pitbull)

14. Closer

15. So Sick

16. Mad

17. Mirror

18. Let Me Love You

19. Make Me Better

20. Miss Independent

More from Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage
Trending
Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
19 Items
Photos

Fantastic Voyage 2023: Represent Night

Entertainment

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night
62 Items
Photos

The Best Dressed At ‘Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night’ On The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

FV24 Ralph Tresvant
Entertainment

Ralph Tresvant

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

FV Creative
Entertainment

Itinerary

Television

Now That’s TV Turns Up the Heat with New Dating Series “The Hook Up”

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Dru Hill Isley Brothers
20 Items
Fantastic Voyage

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage

Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage

Quick Links

Legal

Close